January 22, 2020 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 1/23/20 

Local reaction to Bend's new Chick-fil-A and a hopeful look at getting a ski train to Mt. Bachelor

By
In this week's podcast:

Local reaction to the opening of Chick-fil-A in Bend, and a (somewhat) serious look at what it would look like to have a ski train to Mt. Bachelor.

