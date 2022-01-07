 Source Weekly Update Podcast 1/6/22 🎧 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
January 07, 2022 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 1/6/22 🎧 

A skier dies in a tree well; omicron hits Central Oregon

By
Another skier dies after falling in a tree well at Mt. Bachelor, and omicron rages through Oregon—though it's proving to be less deadly than past variants. Get it all in this week's Source Weekly Update podcast.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
