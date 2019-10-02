 Source Weekly Update Podcast 10/3/19 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 02, 2019 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 10/3/19 

New carts in Prineville and Crooked River Ranch; the latest on the vape crisis

By
In this week's podcast:

A new food cart lot for Jefferson County, a new cart for Prineville and an update on the vaping crisis in Oregon.



Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 2- 9, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Correcting a Shortfall

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 2, 2019
    Bend Chamber leads the effort to address a lack of child care, using a host of approaches More »

  • Local News »

    A Valuable Commodity

    • by Jim Anderson
    • Oct 2, 2019
    How the beaver contributed to Oregon becoming a state More »

  • Local News »

    A Vape Concern

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 2, 2019
    With a second vaporizer-related death in Oregon, state leaders ponder a ban—and vape businesses brace for what's next More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Prineville's 66 Trail System expands

    Prineville's 66 Trail System expands

    Lovers of hiking and mountain biking now have more room to play
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 2, 2019
  • Correcting a Shortfall

    Correcting a Shortfall

    Bend Chamber leads the effort to address a lack of child care, using a host of approaches
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 2, 2019
  • A Vape Concern

    A Vape Concern

    With a second vaporizer-related death in Oregon, state leaders ponder a ban—and vape businesses brace for what's next
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 2, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Yes, In My Backyard

    Yes, In My Backyard

    Bend group wants a strong, vibrant community built around housing and transportation for all
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 2, 2018

  • 2018 Real Estate Forecast

    Expect more of the same: high prices, low inventory
    • by Chris Miller
    • Feb 28, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation