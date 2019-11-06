 Source Weekly Update Podcast 11/07/19 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 06, 2019 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 11/07/19 

Mt. Bachelor for beginners, new studio replaces Cindercone Clay Center, Church of Neil at Worthy Brewing

By
podcast_thumbnail.png
Mt. Bachelor for beginners, new studio replaces Cindercone Clay Center and Church of Neil at Worthy Brewing in this week's podcast!


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 6-May19, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Cayla Clark

Readers also liked…

  • Chivaz Socks

    Chivaz Socks

    Chivaz Wear makes socks that rock
    • by Chris Miller
    • Mar 28, 2018
  • Mindfulness in motion

    Mindfulness in motion

    Prioritizing mental health care for firefighters, cops and first responders
    • by Keely Damara
    • Mar 28, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation