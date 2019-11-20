 Source Weekly Update Podcast 11/21/19 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 20, 2019 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 11/21/19 

A rad new series of skate murals, and the economic projections for Bend (including housing)

By
In this week's podcast: Two local economists report on Bend's economic forecast (what's up with housing?!) and a local skate school gets some new murals from a world-traveling muralist.

November 20-27, 2019

