December 02, 2021

Source Weekly Update podcast 12/2/21 🎧 

Omicron variant, another delay for the ski season and a move for more renter support in this week's podcast

The advent of a new COVID variant, more delays for the ski season and an upcoming legislative session to manage the flood of renters seeking to avoid eviction, all in this week's Source Weekly Update podcast.

(Editor's note: This version of the story on the Omicron variant stated that the variant originated in South Africa—a fact we have found to be erroneous. The variant was first discovered by South African researchers, but it is not confirmed to have originated there. We have updated the web version of that story to remove that detail.)

