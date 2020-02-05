 Source Weekly Update Podcast 2/6/20 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 05, 2020 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 2/6/20 

A tiny home village for vets, the Meissner Nordic Luminaria and posing the question: Is Larry and His Flask still a band?

By
In this week's podcast: A tiny home village for homeless vets, info on the Luminaria this weekend at Meissner Nordic, and we pose the question: Is Larry and His Flask still a band?

