Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon's locally owned news outlet for over 23 years.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

July 01, 2020 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 7/1/20 🎧 

A look into Redmond's economy and Redmond's new innovative ways to keep the fourth festive.

In this weeks Source Weekly update were focussing on Redmond: why Redmond's economic recovery is looking stronger than Bend's, how Central Oregon's tourism-driven economy is responding to COVID, and new innovative ways Redmond is keeping the fourth of July festive while adhering to COVID restrictions. All in this week's Source Weekly Update.



 
