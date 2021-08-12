 Source Weekly Update Podcast 8/12/21 | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 12, 2021 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 8/12/21 

Masks are back for indoor settings in Oregon. Get the details here.

In this week's podcast: Masks in indoor settings are back for Oregon. We outline some of the details on that and more on the COVID front. 
