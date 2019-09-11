Search
September 11, 2019 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 9/12/19 

Welcoming week, Deschutes River found treasures and hunting concerns in this week's podcast.

By
In this week's podcast:

Bend, Oregon's Welcoming Week, neighbors speak out against hunting near their homes and the trash found under the Deschutes River by an intrepid trio of river divers.



Speaking of Podcast, news

