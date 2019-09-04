Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 04, 2019 News » Local News

Source Weekly Update Podcast 9/5/19 

Carpinelli's "Dead Poets," a library series on knowing your government and Cascadia Adventure Film Festival Debuts!

By
In this week's podcast:

Nicola Carpinelli's art project highlighting Suicide Awareness Week, a library series on knowing your government and the debut of the Cascadia Adventure Film Fest!


WHERE TO SUBSCRIBE:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Jpo2nd
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/2HykqvR
Tunein: https://bit.ly/2JmkRww
Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/2LRpX6c
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 4-11, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

  • Yes, In My Backyard

    Yes, In My Backyard

    Bend group wants a strong, vibrant community built around housing and transportation for all
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 2, 2018
  • Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch...

    Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch...

    It was once an over-grazed range that became the home of Rajneeshpuram. Now another type of religion occupies the space, along with ranchers committed to land restoration
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jul 5, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation