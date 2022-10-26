 South Bend Bistro Owners Buy Jackalope Grill | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 26, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

South Bend Bistro Owners Buy Jackalope Grill 

With its previous owners retiring, Laura Bliss stepped in to take over

Jackalope Grill, the downtown Bend fine dining restaurant open since 2005, is under new ownership. Laura Bliss, who owns South Bend Bistro in Sunriver, bought Jackalope two weeks ago, she told the Source Weekly. Bliss and South Bend Bistro Chef Kelly Day are each splitting their time between the two restaurants, Bliss said.

click to enlarge Grapefruit curd and fresh whipped cream pavlova with fresh berries and orange supremes at Jackalope Grill. - COURTESY LAURA BLISS
  • Courtesy Laura Bliss
  • Grapefruit curd and fresh whipped cream pavlova with fresh berries and orange supremes at Jackalope Grill.

Bliss said she had been looking around for another restaurant to purchase when she was notified that Jackalope owners Tim and Kathy Garling wanted to retire and desired to have her buy the place, she said. Bliss plans to make any changes slowly.

"We're not coming in to just take over and change it," Bliss said of Jackalope. "I just like it the way it is." Any changes they make to the menu will be customer-driven, Bliss said, with plans to run specials that may eventually make it onto the menu.

Jackalope Grill is currently open Wednesday through Saturday, but Bliss hopes to add Tuesday service back to the schedule soon, as staffing allows.

Jackalope Grill
750 NW Lava Rd. #139, Bend
541-318-8435
Open Wed-Sat 4:30-close
Jackalopegrill.com

