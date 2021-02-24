Southwest Bend and Southern Crossing 

Howdy, Neighbor! If I was to define the Southwest Bend neighborhood, I'd have to say that it's a friendly place to be. Why? Bounded by the Deschutes River, Highway 97, Deschutes River Woods and the Old Mill District, Southwest Bend is known for its beautiful homes, quiet nature and plethora of parks. Predominantly a residential area, the neighborhood's sidewalks and walking paths invite dog walkers, runners, cyclists and park goers to mix and mingle while enjoying the outdoors.

Once a workplace for loggers and lumbermen, the Old Mill is now the centerpiece of all of Bend.

Wildflower Park, Pine Ridge Park and Hollygrape Park are three of the many Bend Park & Rec sites in this 'hood, which have playgrounds for the kids and open spaces for a summer picnic or a winter snowman construction site. The Cinder Cone Natural Area is a little more "walk on the wild side" and a great spot to watch the sunset. But kids will often be the judges and, in winter, most of them prefer The Pit.

No, The Pit isn't some toxic waste site, but a saucer-shaped depression that offers some slippery winter slopes for sledders. The runs may be short, but it pegs the fun-meter. Parental units often perch on the rim in their folding chairs, watching the action and, of all things, talking with their neighbors!

Sophia Blue and Blakelee Evans basking in the snow on skis, right in town.

Other Bend Park & Rec sites in this area, such as River Canyon Park and River Rim Park, provide access to the Deschutes River. For those wanting to walk to the Old Mill District, there's the Deschutes River Trail.

Though a more residential than commercial neighborhood, C.E. Lovejoy's Brookswood Market is a full-service grocery store located in the Brookswood Meadow Plaza. Convenient to the neighborhood, the store offers senior and military discount days (celoyjoys.com) and, depending upon how the pandemic goes, hopefully their outdoor summer music series will return!

Bordered by southwest Bend and Highway 97, the Southern Crossing neighborhood covers central Bend and straddles the Deschutes River. This neighborhood is a mix of residential, businesses and commercial sites, layered with Bend history and outdoor beauty.

"The definition of Southern Crossing is central, local, quick access to town, touristy, great views, and a short drive to Bachelor, the Cascade Scenic Highway, and 20-plus lakes," said Karen Bergsvik, chair of the Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association.

Perhaps the one defining spot in this 'hood is the Old Mill District, a hub of shops, restaurants, music venues, theaters, salons, tap rooms and much more. Previously, the region's two main lumber companies which put Bend on the map, Brooks-Scanlon and Shevlin-Hixon, had mills situated on opposite sides of the Deschutes. Before the timber-industry era, this location was the site of the pioneering Farewell Bend Ranch which eventually led to the town's name: Bend.

Bend's ironwork sculptures, including this one in Riverbend Park, are an homage to the city's lumber-mill history.

Like spokes on a wheel, numerous trails for dog walkers, hikers, and runners radiate from the Old Mill into various portions of town. The Deschutes River trail is widely used by locals and visitors alike and interpretive panels along the trail in the Old Mill District describe the history of the area. It's pretty cool to be able to walk from a nearby neighborhood to this center of activity and leave the car at home.

In winter, you might encounter a bird watcher scoping out the various waterfowl in the river or catch a river otter or beaver swimming in the river. Of course, this being Bend, you might encounter some skiers taking advantage of fresh snowfall in town – which begs the bigger question: Why would I want to go on vacation when I live in Bend!?

Who lives here: Majority of the population is ages 0-14 and 22-54 years of age. A lot of families, young professionals and also retirees of 65+. Over 50% of the demographic has a median income of over $100k. 70% of the population has BA/BS/Graduate degrees.

Housing stock: The large majority of the homes are detached single-family homes. The remaining stock comprises attached single-family homes (townhomes, condos) as well as some mobile/manufactured homes and multi-unit properties (duplexes/ triplexes). The majority are under .25 acre lots. Over 80% of homes are 3-4-bedroom homes. Approximately 75% are owner occupied.

Median sale price: $555,000

Reasons why people move here: Neighborhood demographics, proximity to downtown and Old Mill District, walkability within neighborhood (sidewalks), HOA Amenities ie: pool and maintained neighborhoods, proximity to schools and parks, home prices.

Parks: Southern Crossing: Farewell Bend Park, Woodriver (small neighborhood park), Blakely Park. SW Bend: Pine Ridge Park, Renaissance Ridge Central Park, River Canyon Park, Deschutes River Access, Wildflower Park, Hollygrape Park.

Public schools: Pine Ridge Elementary, Elk Meadow Elementary, Cascade Middle School, Bend Senior High (Mostly Southern Crossing neighborhood) and with the new boundaries for 2021-22, most and rest of SW Bend will be zoned for the new high school, Caldera.

