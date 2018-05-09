Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 09, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Special Brunch menus for Mother's Day 

By
click to enlarge FLICKR
  • Flickr

Brunch is the perfect Mother's Day activity; spend quality time with mom and treat her to an indulgent meal. Here are the restaurants and resorts offering special brunch menus:

10 Below
10 NW Minnesota Avenue
oxfordhotelbend.com
541-382-1010

Brasada Ranch
16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd., Powell Butte
brasada.com
541-526-6870

Broken Top Club
62000 Broken Top Dr., Bend
brokentop.com
541-383-8200

Carson's American Kitchen at Sunriver Resort
17600 Center Drive, Sunriver
destinationhotels.com/sunriver-resort
541-593-3740

Currents at the Riverhouse
3075 N. Business 97, Bend
currentsbend.com
844-857-6854

Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards
70450 NW Lower Valley Dr., Terrebone
faithhopeandcharityevents.com
541-526-5075

Five Pine Lodge
1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters
fivepinelodge.com
541-549-5900

McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St., Bend
mcmenamins.com/old-st-francis-school
541-382-5174

Pronghorn Resort
65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend
pronghornresort.com
541-693-5300

Soloman's at Tetherow
61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend
tetherow.com
541-388-2582

The Phoenix
594 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend
bendphoenix.com
541-317-0727

Wild Oregon Foods
61334 S. Hwy. 97, Bend
wildoregonfoods.com
541-668-6344

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 9-16, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Chow

More by Lisa Sipe

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation