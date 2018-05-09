Special Brunch menus for Mother's Day 

click to enlarge Flickr

Brunch is the perfect Mother's Day activity; spend quality time with mom and treat her to an indulgent meal. Here are the restaurants and resorts offering special brunch menus:

10 Below

10 NW Minnesota Avenue

oxfordhotelbend.com

541-382-1010

Brasada Ranch

16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd., Powell Butte

brasada.com

541-526-6870

Broken Top Club

62000 Broken Top Dr., Bend

brokentop.com

541-383-8200

Carson's American Kitchen at Sunriver Resort

17600 Center Drive, Sunriver

destinationhotels.com/sunriver-resort

541-593-3740

Currents at the Riverhouse

3075 N. Business 97, Bend

currentsbend.com

844-857-6854

Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards

70450 NW Lower Valley Dr., Terrebone

faithhopeandcharityevents.com

541-526-5075

Five Pine Lodge

1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters

fivepinelodge.com

541-549-5900

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

700 NW Bond St., Bend

mcmenamins.com/old-st-francis-school

541-382-5174

Pronghorn Resort

65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend

pronghornresort.com

541-693-5300

Soloman's at Tetherow

61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend

tetherow.com

541-388-2582

The Phoenix

594 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend

bendphoenix.com

541-317-0727

Wild Oregon Foods

61334 S. Hwy. 97, Bend

wildoregonfoods.com

541-668-6344