 Speeding Around the Mountain
July 07, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Speeding Around the Mountain 

Gravity Race Series and GraviCross return to Mt. Bachelor

By

Mt. Bachelor is more than just a ski resort with opportunities for all kinds of summer recreation. Brews, sunset dinners and chats with forest rangers offer laidback mountain time with plenty of views. If you're looking for a little more adventure, there are the always popular zip lining routes and hiking trails, as well as two chances for mountain bikers to challenge their skills and catch some speed.

Who needs skis? Fly down and around the mountain on your bike this summer with two racing events. - COURTESY MT. BACHELOR
  • Courtesy Mt. Bachelor
  • Who needs skis? Fly down and around the mountain on your bike this summer with two racing events.

Gravity Race Series

This year will be the seventh season of the Gravity Race Series, an unsanctioned downhill mountain biking series. Combining six different races on unique downhill tracks, each race is held on Friday nights starting July 9 and ending Aug. 27. Racers can put in to try their luck at all six races or just try out their favorite trail for a night of biking and community. Live music accompanies each race and participants who are 21 and older receive a post-race beverage from 10 Barrel Brewing. The series will name one overall champion for the fastest combined times at the finish of all six races.

Gravity Race Series
July 9-Aug. 27
Mt. Bachelor
mtbachelor.com/things-to-do/events/view-all-events
$10-$15 with a valid Bike Park Pass

GraviCross 2021

This is year five for GraviCross, the annual ultimate mountain biking challenge. The race is a full day of downhill riding, XC racing, slope-styling and gravel-grinding. The 5-mile course starts at Last Chance; riders then find their way through a skills park with surprise obstacles and challenges along the way. Speed is the name of the game here and the fastest biker to complete the course wins! Several different divisions are available for differing levels of riders, with up to $15,000 in cash and prizes. Plus, there are time bonuses for individual features and prizes for the riders with the "Best Style." For the younger crowd hoping to test their skills, the GromCross and KidCross offer two different races held on an adapted course.

GraviCross
Aug. 13-15
Mt. Bachelor Bike Park
Gravicross.com
$25-$45


About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
