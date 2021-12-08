Spork Pops Up at Kebaba 

The good news: Spork, the beloved Newport Avenue eatery in Bend, is remodeling in order to expand its kitchen, dining room, patio and takeout spaces. The better news: After closing for a month to get the remodel underway, Spork has temporarily moved across the street. Throughout its remodel, Spork will be located in the space formerly occupied by Kebaba, which closed its doors earlier this year in response to staffing shortages. Spork is now open in the location at 1004 NW Newport Ave. Wednesday through Saturday. Its hours vary, so check Spork's social media pages or its website at sporkbend.com for current hours.

Courtesy Spork