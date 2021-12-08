 Spork Pops Up at Kebaba | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 08, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Spork Pops Up at Kebaba 

After closing for a month to get the remodel underway, Spork has temporarily moved across the street.

By

The good news: Spork, the beloved Newport Avenue eatery in Bend, is remodeling in order to expand its kitchen, dining room, patio and takeout spaces. The better news: After closing for a month to get the remodel underway, Spork has temporarily moved across the street. Throughout its remodel, Spork will be located in the space formerly occupied by Kebaba, which closed its doors earlier this year in response to staffing shortages. Spork is now open in the location at 1004 NW Newport Ave. Wednesday through Saturday. Its hours vary, so check Spork's social media pages or its website at sporkbend.com for current hours.

COURTESY SPORK
  • Courtesy Spork

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Lettuce - Bring Back The Love Tour 2021

Lettuce - Bring Back The Love Tour 2021 - Midtown Ballroom

Wed., Dec. 8, 8-12 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 8-15, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation