Spring Calendar 

Come out to the ranch and help hand plow the garden, plant potatoes and learn how they get their seeds at the High Desert Museum.

Tuesdays

Online Story Time

READ — Help develop your child's vocabulary with fun! Join community librarians for songs, rhymes and stories that prepare your young one for learning and loving to read. 10am

Online | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/kids/programs

Tuesdays & Thursdays

Mommy & Me: Breastfeeding Support Group

— This weekly support group invites all new moms or moms-to-be to join in. There are lactation consultants and other moms to help answer questions and get some social support. All are welcome, including partners and siblings, no matter how you are feeding your baby. Check Facebook for updates as space may be limited while COVID -19 precautions are in place. Thursdays 1-3pm at Central Oregon Locavore and Tuesdays Noon-2pm at the Redmond St. Charles Women's Center.

Two locations | Free

facebook.com/MommyandMeBreastfeedingSupportGroupStCharlesBend

Wednesdays

Wonder Wednesdays at the High Desert Museum

— A great way to provide engaging and new activities for students in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, as they navigate the ongoing pandemic. Reduced ticket prices on Wednesdays for students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Wonder Wednesdays will continue throughout the 2021 school year.

High Desert Museum | $5

Highdesertmusuem.org/wonder-wednesdays

Thursdays

Online Only: Story Time Live

— Interactive story time with songs, rhymes, and movement. Early literacy skills to get your child ready to learn to read are the focus of these story times. Children will leave with a more familiar understanding of letter sounds, rhyming, vocabulary, and print. 10am

Online | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/kids/programs

Saturdays Through May 15

Kids Ninja Night

— Drop off your kids for three hours of fun in this super-rad indoor Ninja Warrior play space. Parents get the night out while kids get to have a blast with fun, team-building games, Ninja Warrior challenges, and timed races. Capacity is limited, advanced registration is highly recommended. Saturdays 6-9pm

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $22 per kid

freespiritbend.com

Saturdays

Livestream Pre + Postnatal Yoga

— Livestreamed yoga classes for new mamas and mamas to be! Classes are perfect for mamas looking to find some ease or energy. 10:30-11:30am

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $9, 5-pack $40

freespiritbend.com

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play

Pre- and post-natal yoga classes live-streamed by Free Spirit Bend.

March - May

Day Clay

— A six-week series of classes that will cover all the basics of working with clay and creating ceramic pieces. Perfect for little hands, this class is recommended for kids aged 3-5 to flex their creative skills. Wednesdays,11am-2pm

Art Station | $205-$246

register.bendparksandrec.org

April & May

ArtFull Wednesdays

— Each three-week session children discover the world of texture, line, shape, and color as they create original artwork. A wide range of basic media skills are developed including painting, drawing, collage, printmaking, and clay. Best for ages 3-5. Wednesdays, 2-4pm

Art Station | $79-$94

register.bendparksandrec.org

April & May

Kids Ninja Warrior Classes

— Unique to Bend, your kids will gain amazing abilities through obstacle course training, climbing and fitness conditioning, and team motivation in our Kids Ninja Warrior classes. There are classes designed for several age groups, ranging from new babes to pre-teens. Class size is limited so advanced registration is highly recommended. 3:30-4:30pm

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $99 for a six-week series

freespiritbend.com

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play

Ninja Warrior classes are serious fun at Free Spirit Bend.

April – June

Enrichment Wednesdays: Leap, Soar, Dance!

— A sampling of different dance styles and games. Come try out tap, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, ballet, and Russian character dance. Wednesdays, 1:30-3pm

Académie De Ballet | $84-$100

register.bendparksandrec.org

April – June

Enrichment Wednesdays: Spanish Immersion

— A natural introduction to Spanish language and culture with fun activities and vocabulary building. Wednesdays, 1:30-3pm

Hollinshead Barn | $60-$72

register.bendparksandrec.org

April – June

Enrichment Wednesdays: Winter Nature Club

— Join a naturalist from Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory and explore nature in your schoolyard. Perform science experiments, learn about and meet live animals, and create nature-themed art projects! Wednesdays, 2-3:30pm

District Office | $72-$86

register.bendparksandrec.org

April – June

Enrichment Wednesdays: Fun, Funky, Fresh Dance

— Have fun by moving and grooving to music and expressing yourself through dance. We will also integrate dance games like the limbo, freeze dance, dance teacher and more! Wednesdays, 1:30-3pm

The Pavilion | $84-$100

register.bendparksandrec.org

March 27 – April 10

Artist Elements: Scientific Drawing

— Strengthen art skills and appreciation for art with these classes. Learn art fundamentals, terms and develop your own creativity. Artist Elements classes are designed to strengthen art skills and an appreciation for art. Participants will build on skills of identifying plant and animals while drawing them as scientific subjects. Saturdays, 10am-Noon

Art Station | $79-$94

register.bendparksandrec.org

April 2 – April 30

Watercolor Techniques

— Get to know watercolors in these series of classes designed to introduce young artists to the basic techniques. Best for ages 8-13 as they practice washes, value scale, wet on wet and dry brush techniques. Fridays, 4-6pm

Art Station | $95-$114

register.bendparksandrec.org

April 3

Snail Mail: Grab & Go Kit

— Inspired by the book Front Desk by Kelly Yang, this hands-on activity encourages kids to write letters. Pick up your letter writing kit from any library and reconnect with friends and family, drop a friendly letter to a stranger or thank your favorite author. Available during business hours starting Saturday, all day while supplies last.

Deschutes Public Library – all branches | Free, supplies are limited!

Deschutespubliclibrary.org/calendar/event/61495

April 4 – April 25

Yoga Mama 4-week Series

— Join Free Spirit's owner and mom for this rewarding livestream yoga series designed specifically for moms with younger kids, ages 5 and under. No kids are allowed during class giving moms plenty of time to build a mindful practice while focusing on strength and flexibility. All levels welcome! Sundays, 9-10:30am

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | Drop in $19 Series $70

freespiritbend.com

April 7 – April 28

Encaustic Painting

– Encaustic paint is wax-based and creates layers and dimensions in art that are great for curious minds. The resulting layers can be polished, carved and built upon for interesting and unique art. This class is best suited for ages 16 or older. Wednesdays, 6-9pm.

Art Station | $189-$226

register.bendparksandrec.org

April 9 – May 7

Mixed Media Drawing

– A series of classes for older teens to explore various drawing methods and mediums. Participants can expect to create drawings with a variety of tools and covering different subject matters. No drawing experience required, just an open mind! Fridays, 10am-Noon.

Art Station | $179-$214

register.bendparksandrec.org

April 10

Spring Cleaning at the Miller Ranch

– As the days get warmer and longer, it's time for the annual tradition of clearing out the old and getting ready for the growing season. Using the latest cleaning techniques from 1904, help the Millers clean, and get ready for summer. Saturday, 11am-3pm.

High Desert Museum | Free with museum admission

Highdesertmuseum.org/calendar

Wednesdays April 14 - May 19

Kids Ninja Warrior Half-Day Camp

– This drop-off style camp gives kids the chance to play, climb and explore. They get to burn off some extra energy while meeting up with other kids their age. 1:30-4:30pm.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $149 for a six-week series

freespiritbend.com

April 15

Online Only: Music and Movement

- Movement is closely linked with literacy. Spend some time boosting your child's confidence with reading while they sing, dance and play. If you don't have an instrument, two spoons or pots and pans work! 10:30am

Online | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/kids/programs

April 18

With Your Child: Unicorns

- Bring your imagination to create a one-of-a-kind clay unicorn! Learn to sculpt a horse using modeling tools and hand building methods. Then add a textured mane, facial features and a magical horn! Paint your unicorn with bright colors of your choice. Sunday 1-3pm.

Art Station | $55-$66

register.bendparksandrec.org

April 22 & May 11

Museum and Me

– Peaceful hours at the museum for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum. There is limited space for this after-hours museum event, so register early to enjoy the exhibits.

High Desert Museum | Free

Highdesertmuseum.org/calendar

R. Todd Cary / Courtesy High Desert Museum

Pre-register for the after-hours Museum and Me special program at the High Desert Museum.

April 22 – May 13

Awesome Acrylic Painting

– Acrylic painting is a fun and versatile medium that young artists can use to explore new styles of art form realism to abstract. Best for ages 6-12. Thursdays, 4-6pm.

Art Station | $95-$114

register.bendparksandrec.org

May 1

Gardening at the Miller Ranch

– As the last of the snow melts off Black Butte, the Millers begin their planting season! Come out to the ranch and help hand plow the garden, plant potatoes and learn how they get their plants and seeds. Saturday, 11am-3pm.

High Desert Museum | Free with museum admission

Highdesertmuseum.org/calendar

May 2

With Your Child: Garden Gnomes

- Enter the magical world of folklore. Using slab and hand building techniques, sculpt a whimsical Gnome with a tall hat. Place your gnome outside to watch over your garden. Sunday, 1-3pm.

Art Station | $55-$66

Register.bendparksandrec.org

May 7

Exhibition Opening: "Kids Curate"

- Celebrate the work of fifth graders from Jewell Elementary School in Bend at the opening of this exhibit featuring the results of a yearlong project incorporating science and art. This year students focused on creating a mural that incorporates how plants and animals use energy from the sun. The exhibit will be on display at the Museum from May 7 to June 6.

High Desert Museum | Free with museum admission

Highdesertmuseum.org/calendar

May 9

Mother's Day Brunch

– Celebrate mom with brunch at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards. A fun morning with mom and friends is a great way to celebrate this year! Sunday, 10am or 1pm.

Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards | $35 per adult, $15 per child

faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/mothers-day-brunch

May 9

Mother's Day at the Museum

MOM-FRIENDLY – Spend the day exploring the exhibits and museum with your little one. Admission is free for moms all day long! Sunday, 11am-3pm.

High Desert Museum | Free

Highdesertmuseum.org/calendar

Calendar Spotlight

From kindergarten through 3rd grade, children are learning to read, and starting in 4th grade, they are reading to learn.

Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County is a nonprofit group focused on promoting literacy in Central Oregon. With COVID-19 disrupting the lives of many young learners, SOLID is stepping in and tutoring in cooperation with some public schools in Deschutes County.

They are now re-opening their "Read-To-Learn" program for kids in grades K - 3 with volunteers helping kids become proficient readers in both English and Spanish at no cost. SOLID is currently accepting donations of children's books for students K-3 in the program. They also hold private book sales in their bookstore located in Ponderosa Elementary's modular building (east of the ball field) to help fund the program.

For more info, email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com or text 541-977-5341.