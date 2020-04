St. Charles Puts Out New Call: 10,000 Community Made Masks 

S









Bend

Bend Veterinary Clinic

360 NE Quimby Ave, Bend



Sisters

Martolli's Pizza

220 W Cascade Ave., Sisters



Redmond

Redmond Police Department

777 SW Deschutes Ave, Redmond



Prineville

Crook County Fire & Rescue

500 NE Belknap St., Prineville



Madras

276 NE 10th Street, Madras



La Pine

Wickiup Animal Hospital 52407 Skidgel Rd



Drop off before 5pm



"Starting Friday, the homemade masks—which are intended to help prevent asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 in public spaces—will be worn by caregivers who may come into contact with individuals who are not suspected of having an infectious disease. The hand-sewn masks are not approved personal protection equipment, or PPE, which must be worn by caregivers who are in contact with a person who is known or suspected to have COVID-19 or any other infectious disease. The initial 2,500 hand-sewn masks were among the many thousands of items donated to the health system during its drive for medical supplies between March 20 and 27," SCMS' release stated. SCMS asks people not to bring donations to local hospitals, but instead to use donation drop sites that include 3rd. St and Hwy. 97 Albertson's locations in Bend, St. Charles Family Care in Sisters, Wagner's Market in Prineville, Logan's Market in Redmond and Erickson's Thriftway in Madras.

In addition, the Central Oregon Emergency Mask Makers continue to collect masks at collection sites including:

Bend
Bend Veterinary Clinic
360 NE Quimby Ave, Bend

Sisters
Martolli's Pizza
220 W Cascade Ave., Sisters

Redmond
Redmond Police Department
777 SW Deschutes Ave, Redmond

Prineville
Crook County Fire & Rescue
500 NE Belknap St., Prineville

Madras
276 NE 10th Street, Madras

La Pine
Wickiup Animal Hospital 52407 Skidgel Rd
Drop off before 5pm

"More than 2,500 homemade masks have already been donated, and the health system is now hoping to get 7,500 more—enough to provide every caregiver with two masks that they can launder and reuse," SCHS' release read. "If St. Charles exceeds its 10,000-mask goal, the excess will be distributed among other groups in the area."SCHS' release went on to say that it has collaborated with local health care workers and volunteers to settle on a mask pattern that is comfortable and functional. Once people donate masks—which they can do through a number of channels, including St. Charles drop sites as well as collection drives through the C.O. Emergency Mask Makers Facebook group—St. Charles will have masks professionally laundered.