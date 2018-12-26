Search
December 26, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

St. Jack at Suttle Lake Lodge 

Suttle Lake Lodge continues to host popular Pacific Northwest guest chefs. On Saturday, Jan. 26, Chef Aaron Barnett from award-winning St. Jack Restaurant and Bar in Portland will prepare a meal paired with Crowley Wines. St. Jack is known for its rustic French cuisine inspired by the traditions and flavors of Lyon, France. Crowley Wines are made in the tradition of Burgundy and will be available a la carte. This boozy dinner pairs well with a lovely overnight at the lodge and will sell out quickly, so don't wait to buy tickets.

SUTTLE LODGE
  • Suttle Lodge

St Jack & Crowley at The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse
Sat. Jan. 26, 6-9pm
13300 Hwy 20, Sisters
thesuttlelodge.com
$95


