St. Patrick's Day Fun 

A special spring celebration! Dance to music by the Notables Swing Band, a 17-member Big Band bringing back the "golden oldies." Dinner starts at 6pm; dancing commences at 7pm! $12/adv., $20/door.
Celebrate the luck of the Irish with McMenamins Irish stout, food specials and a ton of live music! Visit website for lineup. No cover.
Sat., March 14, 1-7pm.
McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St., Bend.
The 9th annual St. Patty's Day Dash, presented by the Mt. Bachelor Rotary Club is back! The run is a fundraiser for the Family Access Network. Dress in your craziest St. Paddy's Day gear for this fun, family-friendly festivity! $20-$40.
Each ticket holder will receive two drink tickets, a silly swag bag and entry into the costume contest! 100% of the night's proceeds go directly back into Downtown Bend beautification. Music from Dive Bar Theology. $20.
Local musical phenomenon Will Burks will join Dusty Bones, a five-piece folk and bluegrass band hailing all the way from the Bay Area! Expect traditional bagpipes, Irish-themed pub fare and an insane number of prizes (the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow)! No cover.
The Boneyard crew serves up delicious Irish food specials, its Killarney Dry Irish Stout on Nitro, and Boneyard Bombs and green slushees (adults only)! Bend Fire & Drums stops by for its annual Bagpipe session.
Tue., March 17, 7:30-10pm.
Boneyard Beer Pub
1955 NE Division St., Bend.
Local musician Christopher Sepic expertly loops Irish flute, bouzouki and bodhran to create driving and impressive folk melodies that are guaranteed to get your feet tapping. No cover.
Tue, March 17, 7-9pm.
The Brown Owl
550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend.
McMenamins Irish Stout, Irish coffee, Irish food specials and lots o' live music! Visit website for lineup. No cover.
Touchmark hosts its very own pub crawl! Sample offerings from seven Bend breweries all afternoon. Local musician Matthew Langston performs live 3-4pm. Complete the provided, beer-centric passport and enter to win a prize! Free.
Tue., March 17, 12:30-4pm.
Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village
19800 SW Touchmark Way, Bend.
