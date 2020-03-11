St. Patrick's Day Fun 

Jill Wellington, Pixabay

St. Patty's Day--it's not just for green beer anymore.

St. Patrick's Day Dinner Dance

A special spring celebration! Dance to music by the Notables Swing Band, a 17-member Big Band bringing back the "golden oldies." Dinner starts at 6pm; dancing commences at 7pm! $12/adv., $20/door.

Fri., March 13, 6-9pm.

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend.

St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration

Celebrate the luck of the Irish with McMenamins Irish stout, food specials and a ton of live music! Visit website for lineup. No cover.

Sat., March 14, 1-7pm.

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

700 NW Bond St., Bend.

St. Patrick's Day Dash

The 9th annual St. Patty's Day Dash, presented by the Mt. Bachelor Rotary Club is back! The run is a fundraiser for the Family Access Network. Dress in your craziest St. Paddy's Day gear for this fun, family-friendly festivity! $20-$40.

Sat., March 14, Run starts 10:05am.

Deschutes Brewery Lawn

399 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend.

St. Patrick's Pub Crawl and Costume Contest Fundraiser

Each ticket holder will receive two drink tickets, a silly swag bag and entry into the costume contest! 100% of the night's proceeds go directly back into Downtown Bend beautification. Music from Dive Bar Theology. $20.

Sat., March 14, 4-9pm.

Bend Brewing Company

1019 NW Brooks St., Bend.

Dusty Bones St. Paddy's Party

Local musical phenomenon Will Burks will join Dusty Bones, a five-piece folk and bluegrass band hailing all the way from the Bay Area! Expect traditional bagpipes, Irish-themed pub fare and an insane number of prizes (the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow)! No cover.

Tue., March 17, 7:30-10pm.

Cabin 22

25 SW Century Dr., Bend.

St. Paddy's Day Shenanigans at Boneyard Pub

The Boneyard crew serves up delicious Irish food specials, its Killarney Dry Irish Stout on Nitro, and Boneyard Bombs and green slushees (adults only)! Bend Fire & Drums stops by for its annual Bagpipe session.

Tue., March 17, 7:30-10pm.

Boneyard Beer Pub

1955 NE Division St., Bend.

St. Paddy's Party at The Brown Owl

Local musician Christopher Sepic expertly loops Irish flute, bouzouki and bodhran to create driving and impressive folk melodies that are guaranteed to get your feet tapping. No cover.

Tue, March 17, 7-9pm.

The Brown Owl

550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend.

St. Patrick's Day Across the Land

McMenamins Irish Stout, Irish coffee, Irish food specials and lots o' live music! Visit website for lineup. No cover.

Tue., March 17, 2-7pm.

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

700 NW Bond St., Bend.

St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl

Touchmark hosts its very own pub crawl! Sample offerings from seven Bend breweries all afternoon. Local musician Matthew Langston performs live 3-4pm. Complete the provided, beer-centric passport and enter to win a prize! Free.

Tue., March 17, 12:30-4pm.

Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village

19800 SW Touchmark Way, Bend.