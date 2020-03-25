Stay Calm and Look to the Arts 

It is not strange that in trying times we turn to the arts. That's what they were made for. Local artists and arts organizations are getting together to offer content for people to enjoy while sheltering at home inside—including some opportunities to be creative.

Remember, you don't have to just be a viewer in these times; you can also become a creator. Art can be cathartic when facing stressful situations. This is a list of just some of the things you can plug into to make your time inside more bearable.

The High Desert Museum: Museum Moments

The High Desert Museum is offering videos and live streams every Tuesday and Thursday at 1pm. The museum is showcasing various exhibits as well as giving you a peek into their collections and allow you to see some things you don't normally get to see. They also will be checking in at the Birds of Prey kitchen and offering some fun projects you can do at home. And if you miss the live streams, don't worry—the content will remain up once it is posted to watch later.

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1pm

highdesertmuseum.org/

Shelter in Place: Local Variety Show on YouTube

The inability to gather in large groups means no in-person live shows for a while, which local performers are feeling in a hard way. Bend Burlesque launched "Shelter in Place" as a way to combat this and help bring some entertainment to the Central Oregon community. They began filming last Friday night at The Capitol, filming dancers, musicians, comedians and more, placing the individual performances up on YouTube to watch at your leisure.

Shelter In Place hopes to make this a regular thing, and they're inviting the creative community to join in. The show is looking for performers of all sorts—musicians, dancers, comedians, etc., as well as people to help with the media and content creation of the shows.

If you're interested in participating, contact its producer, Mehama Kaupp, at bendburlesque@gmail.com. They are also putting up a GoFundMe to help pay performers for their content.

Find the videos at:

facebook.com/pg/Shelter-in-Place-Showcase-104102874564848/about/?ref=page_internal

Tune In with D'Auntie Carol: Instagram Live Show



If you're feeling stressed and need some love, D'Auntie Carol has you covered. You can visit with the local drag queen via her Instagram page, where she shares how she's staying healthy and not-stressed, plus answering all your questions live. And of course, D'Auntie will give you some lip syncing goodness in between spilling the tea...and spiking the tea—this one isn't necessarily for the kiddos.

Live Thursday at 4pm on Instagram @danielbuckskin

Sarah Cyr: Online Writing Class



Local writer Sarah Cyr is offering a six-week online writing course open to writers of all experience levels. The class is conducted over Zoom and allows writers to connect with other folks, share writing and build skills. The class is held on Tuesday evenings and runs from 6 to 8pm. It starts March 24 and runs through April 28. $125 fee

sarahcyr.com/blog/2020/2/18/the-writers-workout

Studio Create: Curbside Paint Your Own Pottery



If you're looking to break up the board games and the Netflix binging, Studio Create will put together pottery kits you can paint at home. Visit their website to see the selection of projects they have, make and order and pick-up—they'll carry it out to your car. When you're finished painting, return your project to be fired. A fun and simple way to get some creativity in and do something at home you wouldn't be able to do.

studiocreatebend.com

Dear Stranger: Oregon Humanities



If you want to write but not join a class, Oregon Humanities is continuing to offer its unique project that connects Oregonians together through mail. You simply write a letter using the prompts on the website and mail it in with a release form. Oregon Humanities will in turn mail you a letter someone else has mailed in, with the hopes that people will share their beliefs, opinions and hearts in order to draw us closer. The project is accepting mail through May 30 and will send out letters at the end of each month.

oregonhumanities.org/programs/collaborative-projects/dear-stranger/

Scalehouse: List of Arts Resources



Scalehouse has begun compiling a list of resources on its homepage, both locally and internationally, that you can access to plug into art performances, creative classes and more. If you are an artist or arts organization offering online content or classes, contact Scalehouse at info@scalehouse.org to be added to the list. Scalehouse hopes to update regularly as we continue forward in isolation, continuing its commitment to connect the community through the arts.

scalehouse.org/