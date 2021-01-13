 Stay Home, Get Wild with Think Wild's discussion and trivia nights | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 13, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Stay Home, Get Wild with Think Wild's discussion and trivia nights 

Think Wild is offering more ways for the community to get up close and personal with native wildlife

By

One of the best things about Central Oregon: abundant outdoor recreation. However, spending time outside frequently leads to encounters with its wild inhabitants. Luckily, there are plenty of options for adventurers looking to do their part to protect wildlife and maybe even have some fun.

After its successful Wildlife Trivia nights throughout 2020, Think Wild is offering more ways for the community to get up close and personal with native wildlife while staying home. For the new year, the Bend-based conservation center is adding a new discussion series called "Fangs, Feathers and Fur." Think Wild describes these monthly events as part lecture, part happy hour chat. Each session in the series will focus on how traditional media representation of Central Oregon wildlife can impact conservation efforts and how the public interacts with them.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

These casual chats are ideal if you're new to Central Oregon wildlife or want to learn more about how to help our fanged, feathered and furry neighbors. The first topic in the lecture series is all about the big cats that roam around the high desert and mountains we call home. Keep an eye on our calendar for the other wildlife that will be featured throughout the year.

Fangs, Feathers & Fur: Bobcats
Thu., Jan. 21 at 5pm
Register at thinkwildco.org/events

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

January Trivia Night
Tue., Jan. 26 at 7pm
Register at thinkwildco.org/trivianight


About The Author

Megan Burton

Megan Burton

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Warm Up with Homemade Broths and Stocks
Where's the White Gold?
Whiskeyed Away
An Ode to Central Oregon
'Live To Your Home' With Portland's Junebugs
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
New Year's Resolution Preparation Party!

Staff Pick
New Year's Resolution Preparation Party!

Wed., Jan. 13, 7-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Megan Burton

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 13-20, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation