Stay Home, Get Wild with Think Wild's discussion and trivia nights 

One of the best things about Central Oregon: abundant outdoor recreation. However, spending time outside frequently leads to encounters with its wild inhabitants. Luckily, there are plenty of options for adventurers looking to do their part to protect wildlife and maybe even have some fun.

After its successful Wildlife Trivia nights throughout 2020, Think Wild is offering more ways for the community to get up close and personal with native wildlife while staying home. For the new year, the Bend-based conservation center is adding a new discussion series called "Fangs, Feathers and Fur." Think Wild describes these monthly events as part lecture, part happy hour chat. Each session in the series will focus on how traditional media representation of Central Oregon wildlife can impact conservation efforts and how the public interacts with them.

Unsplash

These casual chats are ideal if you're new to Central Oregon wildlife or want to learn more about how to help our fanged, feathered and furry neighbors. The first topic in the lecture series is all about the big cats that roam around the high desert and mountains we call home. Keep an eye on our calendar for the other wildlife that will be featured throughout the year.

Fangs, Feathers & Fur: Bobcats

Thu., Jan. 21 at 5pm

Register at thinkwildco.org/events

January Trivia Night

Tue., Jan. 26 at 7pm

Register at thinkwildco.org/trivianight