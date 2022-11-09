Stock Up for Winter at Fill Your Pantry 

I t's the time of year we like to call soup season—and at one event coming up this weekend, locals can stock up on all the things that they'll use for soup... like, all winter. The Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event is now in its seventh year, allowing people to stock up bulk quantities of potatoes, onions, leeks, garlic and beans (all good for soup), along with other items such as apples, beets, winter squash and much more.





Unsplash

Think big for this "bulk farmers market"—get 20-pound bags of onions, 50-pound bags of potatoes and so on. Those who have SNAP benefits cards can use them at the market and, similar to the program at the Bend Farmers Market, can get "double up" food bucks to stretch their budgets even further.

This year's Fill Your Pantry event happens Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11am to 3pm at the Oregon State University-Extension parking lot at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. More info is available at centraloregonfillyourpantry.com.