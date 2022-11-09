 Stock Up for Winter at Fill Your Pantry | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Find out how 
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 09, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Stock Up for Winter at Fill Your Pantry 

Think big for this "bulk farmers market"

By

It's the time of year we like to call soup season—and at one event coming up this weekend, locals can stock up on all the things that they'll use for soup... like, all winter. The Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event is now in its seventh year, allowing people to stock up bulk quantities of potatoes, onions, leeks, garlic and beans (all good for soup), along with other items such as apples, beets, winter squash and much more.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

Think big for this "bulk farmers market"—get 20-pound bags of onions, 50-pound bags of potatoes and so on. Those who have SNAP benefits cards can use them at the market and, similar to the program at the Bend Farmers Market, can get "double up" food bucks to stretch their budgets even further.

This year's Fill Your Pantry event happens Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11am to 3pm at the Oregon State University-Extension parking lot at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. More info is available at centraloregonfillyourpantry.com.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Hello! Storytime: Bedtime/Night

Hello! Storytime: Bedtime/Night - Roundabout Books

Wed., Nov. 9, 10:30-11 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

The Source Weekly November 10, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation