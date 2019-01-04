Stolen Art 

L
ocal artist Megan Stumpfig
—whose large mural spans the walls at Riff Cold Brew Coffee’s newly-opened shop in the Box Factory—had some of her art taken from the front of the Domino Room
on Greenwood Avenue on the morning of Dec. 29.
Beat Lab Radio
is offering a cash reward for the safe return of the art, according to Ashlee Gruver of The Vth LMNT
.
click to enlarge
-
Photo submitted by Ashlee Gruver
-
One of the possible suspects for the taking of Megan Stumpfig's art from the front of the Domino Room on Dec. 29.
“Any information is invaluable to us,” Gruver wrote in an email to the Source. “We do not wish to press charges, we just want the pieces returned to their rightful owner.”
Gruver said people with information about the missing art can remain anonymous by using SendAnonymousMail.net to Contact@BeatLabRadio.com or calling 503-545-1569.