January 04, 2019

Stolen Art 

Locals offering a cash reward for the safe return of the paintings

By
Local artist Megan Stumpfig—whose large mural spans the walls at Riff Cold Brew Coffee’s newly-opened shop in the Box Factory—had some of her art taken from the front of the Domino Room on Greenwood Avenue on the morning of Dec. 29.

Beat Lab Radio is offering a cash reward for the safe return of the art, according to Ashlee Gruver of The Vth LMNT.

One of the possible suspects for the taking of Megan Stumpfig's art from the front of the Domino Room on Dec. 29.
  • Photo submitted by Ashlee Gruver
  • One of the possible suspects for the taking of Megan Stumpfig's art from the front of the Domino Room on Dec. 29.

“Any information is invaluable to us,” Gruver wrote in an email to the Source. “We do not wish to press charges, we just want the pieces returned to their rightful owner.”



Gruver said people with information about the missing art can remain anonymous by using SendAnonymousMail.net to Contact@BeatLabRadio.com or calling 503-545-1569.
Stolen Art
By Chris Miller
Click to View 3 slides
Comments

  • Sally Russell Sworn in as Mayor

    Sally Russell Sworn in as Mayor

    Russell became Bend’s first directly elected mayor since Mickey Mouse first appeared on screen
    • by Chris Miller
    • Jan 3, 2019
  • A Growing Park System

    A Growing Park System

    2018 saw a new bike park, so what’s on tap for 2019?
    • by Chris Miller
    • Jan 2, 2019
  • Expanding Beer Scene

    Expanding Beer Scene

    The city of 30,000 now boasts seven breweries—eight if you count Silver Moon's production facility
    • by Chris Miller
    • Jan 2, 2019
