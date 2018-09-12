Stomp Those Grapes! 

click to enlarge Pixabay

Grape stomping was historically used to crush grapes and release their juices to begin fermentation. Today it's used in celebration, or as a competitive activity. As in other years, Maragas Winery invites you to attend its annual grape stomp. Participants receive a commemorative glass of their San Francisco Chronicle medal-winning 2016 Tootsie dessert wine and the opportunity to press their phalanges into fresh grapes. If you're known for your killer dance moves, you may want to sign up for the grape stomping competition. A winner will be chosen based on creativity and the beauty of the dance inside the barrel. Get your groove going with Balkan-infused funk rock in a live performance from Alovitiman. And don't forget to dress accordingly; this is sticky, drippy business. Wear clothes you can get messy that expose your feet.





Grape Stomp 2018: The Love of the Grape

Sat., Sept. 15, Noon-5pm

Maragas Winery

15223 SW Hwy 97, Culver

maragaswinery.com

$17, $25



