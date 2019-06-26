Street Beat 

We asked locals: What's your favorite event in Central Oregon?



"Beer, Bends and Public Lands." - Kirk Richardson

Tyler Anderson

Kirk Richardson

"Floating the (Deschutes) River." - Gary Windthorpe

Tyler Anderson

Gary Windthorpe

"Mountain Biking on Mt. Bachelor." - Matthew Bent

Tyler Anderson

Matthew Bent

"Take pictures. I go to COCC, studying black-and-white photography."- Rhonda Dalrymple

Tyler Anderson

Rhonda Dalrymple

What tips do you have for people attending events in Central Oregon?

"Plenty of sunscreen and hydration in the summertime, and then just enjoying the atmosphere." - Alison Nobis

Tyler Anderson

Alison NObis

"Come with an open attitude and the intention to enjoy." - Susie Hickman

Tyler Anderson

Susie Hickman

-Compiled by Tyler Anderson