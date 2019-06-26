Search
June 19, 2019 Culture » Street Beat

Street Beat 

We asked locals, What's your favorite event in Central Oregon?

By

"Beer, Bends and Public Lands." - Kirk Richardson

Kirk Richardson - TYLER ANDERSON
  • Tyler Anderson
  • Kirk Richardson

"Floating the (Deschutes) River." - Gary Windthorpe

Gary Windthorpe - TYLER ANDERSON
  • Tyler Anderson
  • Gary Windthorpe

"Mountain Biking on Mt. Bachelor." - Matthew Bent

Matthew Bent - TYLER ANDERSON
  • Tyler Anderson
  • Matthew Bent

"Take pictures. I go to COCC, studying black-and-white photography."- Rhonda Dalrymple

Rhonda Dalrymple - TYLER ANDERSON
  • Tyler Anderson
  • Rhonda Dalrymple

What tips do you have for people attending events in Central Oregon?

"Plenty of sunscreen and hydration in the summertime, and then just enjoying the atmosphere." - Alison Nobis

Alison NObis - TYLER ANDERSON
  • Tyler Anderson
  • Alison NObis

"Come with an open attitude and the intention to enjoy." - Susie Hickman

Susie Hickman - TYLER ANDERSON
  • Tyler Anderson
  • Susie Hickman

-Compiled by Tyler Anderson

