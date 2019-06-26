Street Beat 

"Floating the (Deschutes) River." - Gary Windthorpe
"Mountain Biking on Mt. Bachelor." - Matthew Bent
"Take pictures. I go to COCC, studying black-and-white photography."- Rhonda Dalrymple
What tips do you have for people attending events in Central Oregon?"Plenty of sunscreen and hydration in the summertime, and then just enjoying the atmosphere." - Alison Nobis
"Come with an open attitude and the intention to enjoy." - Susie Hickman
-Compiled by Tyler Anderson
