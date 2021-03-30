 Student Artists Earn Top Scholastic Honors | Nest News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 30, 2021 Bend Nest » Nest News

Student Artists Earn Top Scholastic Honors 

12 students earn Gold Key awards

Student artists in Bend-La Pine Schools were recently recognized by the Central Oregon Scholastic Art Awards program for their artwork, taking home numerous awards, including 12 Gold Keys—the organization's highest honor.

This year, 14 middle and high schools throughout Central Oregon participated in the awards competition with 82 students in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties earning a total of 194 awards, including 21 Gold Keys.

Artwork by Summit High’s Emma Harris who earned Gold Key honors recently from the Scholastic Arts Awards. - EMMA HARRIS
  • Emma Harris
  • Artwork by Summit High’s Emma Harris who earned Gold Key honors recently from the Scholastic Arts Awards.

In past years, Central Oregon Community College has hosted an awards ceremony, also placing award-winning art on display in the Pinckney Gallery. Due to COVID-19, individual schools will hold virtual displays, and the Commons Café in Bend will host a senior portfolio showcase throughout the month of April.

Recognizing a wide spectrum of artistic mediums, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are a national program originally created in 1923 to showcase student artists for their creativity and skill.

