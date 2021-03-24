 Successful Buying and Selling | Take Me Home | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 24, 2021 Culture » Take Me Home

Successful Buying and Selling 

How to navigate this fast-paced market

By

The real estate market is constantly evolving and changing, and just like life, people need to adapt with these fluctuations. In the not-too-distant past, homebuyers could schedule showings a week ahead of time and had a plethora of homes to choose from—and, most importantly, some time to think. Sellers could also expect to be on the market for a while and to have to keep their home tidy and "show" ready for a month or longer. In today's hot seller's market, homebuyers and sellers must be ready to move and act quickly. 

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

For Buyers

Every buyer needs to have a strong pre-approval in hand, at least. Ask the lender if they can run the file through underwriting, which will show the seller that a buyer is serious and prepared with the loan. Talk with a lender to explore the monthly payments and the amount of money necessary to bring to closing at different price points to discover what sale price point is the most comfortable and possible, in turn helping to set a maximum budget.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Buyers are partaking in risky activities in this market, such as removing inspection, appraisal contingencies and buying homes sight unseen with zero protection. Discuss with a realtor the implications of not having a home inspection or having to bridge an appraisal gap if there is a shortcoming. 

It's critical that the buyer feels at ease with the terms of the offer. If it's decided to waive the inspection contingency, understand that you're buying the home regardless of what problems exist. As the offer comes together, consider the maximum budget, what compromises are willing to be made and how flexible the closing schedule can be. Sellers are sometimes asking to remain in the home after closing for lengthy periods, so consider how much time can be given and at what price?

Related Nearly Half of Homeowners Hit with Surprise Repairs: Unexpected repairs can be very costly
Nearly Half of Homeowners Hit with Surprise Repairs
Unexpected repairs can be very costly
By Nick Nayne, Principal Broker
Take Me Home

For Sellers

If possible, stay in a short-term rental or go on vacation during the showing weekends. Keep the price competitive and list the home at market value. The buyers will speak with their actions and will dictate how much the market can bear. Prepare for multiple offers and have a firm understanding of the key points that are trying to be achieved. Is a high sales price the most important, are you prepared to move in 30 to 45 days at the close of escrow, or is it better to remain in the home for a certain amount of time?

This is the largest purchase or sale most will ever engage in and should be taken seriously, but it doesn't have to be scary or overwhelming. Having thought through ideal scenarios and being ready to make quick decisions will help prevent hastily made decisions. With proper planning, when a buyer finds their dream home, they can act rapidly and wisely. The same goes for a seller who may need to respond to an offer with a short response time or have a clear understanding of how to navigate multiple offers.

About The Author

Abbie and Rick Sams

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Women in Film
"Anxiety" Rocks
Signs of Spring in the Wild
Local Brew News
Free Will Astrology—Week of March 25
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
DIY - Cabinets

DIY - Cabinets - DIY Cave

Wed., March 24, 5:30-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Abbie and Rick Sams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 24-31, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation