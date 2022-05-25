Summer Camps Directory 

A

click to enlarge Submitted

h, summertime!Here in Central Oregon, there is never a shortage of places to go, rivers to paddle, trails to explore and concerts to attend. We’ve got it all and everyone loves to take part. When it comes to activities for the kids, we’ve got summer camps galore, but with one caveat: most camps fill quickly and may even have a full wait list. So, if you’re late to the game and need to get the kids signed up, here’s a comprehensive list of all the potential options.Good luck out there!Abstract in Motion Campabstract-in-motion.com/camps541-505-3318Athletic Club of Bend541-385-3062athleticclubofbend.comAvid 4 AdventureAvid4.com/summer-camps720-249-2412BEAT Children’s Theaterbeatchildrenstheatre.org541-419-5558Bend Endurance Academybendenduranceacademy.org541-904-5048Bend Forest Schoolbendforestschool.com/summer-sessions503-260-9389Bend FC Timbers Soccer Campbendfctimbers.com541-728-3261Bend Hoopsbendhoops.com541-306-4693Bend Park and Recbendparksandrec.org541-389-7275Bend Rock Gymbendrockgym.com/2022-youth-summer-camps/541-388-6764Bend Science Stationbendsciencestation.org541-330-0433Big Lake Youth Campbiglake.org/summer-schedule503-850-3562Camp Inventioninvent.org/programsCamp Tamarackcamptamarack.com541-610-9946Camp Fire Central OregonCampfireco.org541-382-4682Cascade Indoor Sportscascadeindoorsports.com541-330-1183Cascade School of Musicccschoolofmusic.org541-382-6866Cascades Academycascadesacademy.org541-382-0699Central Oregon Gymnastics Academy (COGA)cogymnastics.com541-385-1163Chockstone Climbingchockstoneclimbing.com541-318-7170The Circuit Gymthecircuitgym.com/bend/youth541-797-6676Dana’s Discovery Kidsdiscoverykidspreschool.com/summer-camps541-306-6490Diane’s Riding Placebendhorseride.com541-408-1731Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + PlayFreespiritbend.com541-241-3919Gobi Wild Wilderness CampsGobiwild.dream.presswtsweigert@gmail.com206-437-5595High Cascade Snowboard Camphighcascade.com503-206-8520High Desert Museumhighdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp/541-382-4754Jordan Kent Multi-Sport Campjordankentcamps.com/bend-camps888-832-6984 (voice mail)MBSEF Cyclingmbsef.org/cycling/541-388-0002Morning Star Christian School Summer Campmscsbend.org/summer-camp541-382-5091Mt. Bachelor Gravity Bike Campmtbachelor.com/plan-your-trip/bike-park/kids-camps541-382-1709Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)omsi.edu503-797-4661Oregon Olympic Athletics (OOA)oregonolympicathletics.com/camps541-388-5555Oregon Adaptive Sportsoregonadaptivesports.org541-306-4774OSU Summer Academyosucascades.edu/summer-academy541-322-3100Outward Bound Summer Adventure Campsoutwardbound.org866-467-7651R.A.D. Campsradcamps.com541-410-7258Rhinestone Ranchrhinestoneranchbend.com541-241-6149Samara Learning Centersamaralearningcenter.org541-419-3324Sunriver Nature CenterSnco.org541-593-4394Terpsichorean Dance StudioTdsdance.com541-389-5351Think WildThinkwildco.org/summercampsTula Movement Artstulamovementarts.com541-322-6887Tumalo Creek Kayak Kids Paddle Sports Adventure Camp. tumalocreek.com/tour/kids-paddlesports-adventure-camp541-317-9407Upstream Explorers Summer Campupperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org/join-us/summer-camp/541-382-6103Wildheart Nature School Summer Campswildheartnatureschool.com/summer-camps541-625-0273Yay Art Campyayartcamp.com/summer-camps541-625-0253 (text)Youth Camp at COCCcocc.edu/youthcamp541-383-7700