May 25, 2022

Summer Camps Directory 

Use this list of summer camps to book your kids' summer adventures

Ah, summertime!

Here in Central Oregon, there is never a shortage of places to go, rivers to paddle, trails to explore and concerts to attend. We’ve got it all and everyone loves to take part. When it comes to activities for the kids, we’ve got summer camps galore, but with one caveat: most camps fill quickly and may even have a full wait list. So, if you’re late to the game and need to get the kids signed up, here’s a comprehensive list of all the potential options.

Good luck out there!
Abstract in Motion Camp
abstract-in-motion.com/camps
541-505-3318

Athletic Club of Bend
541-385-3062
athleticclubofbend.com

Avid 4 Adventure
Avid4.com/summer-camps
720-249-2412

BEAT Children’s Theater
beatchildrenstheatre.org
541-419-5558

Bend Endurance Academy
bendenduranceacademy.org
541-904-5048

Bend Forest School
bendforestschool.com/summer-sessions
503-260-9389

Bend FC Timbers Soccer Camp
bendfctimbers.com
541-728-3261

Bend Hoops
bendhoops.com
541-306-4693

Bend Park and Rec
bendparksandrec.org
541-389-7275

Bend Rock Gym
bendrockgym.com/2022-youth-summer-camps/
541-388-6764

Bend Science Station
bendsciencestation.org
541-330-0433

Big Lake Youth Camp
biglake.org/summer-schedule
503-850-3562

Camp Invention
invent.org/programs

Camp Tamarack
camptamarack.com
541-610-9946

Camp Fire Central Oregon
Campfireco.org
541-382-4682

Cascade Indoor Sports
cascadeindoorsports.com
541-330-1183

Cascade School of Music
ccschoolofmusic.org
541-382-6866

Cascades Academy
cascadesacademy.org
541-382-0699

Central Oregon Gymnastics Academy (COGA)
cogymnastics.com
541-385-1163

Chockstone Climbing
chockstoneclimbing.com
541-318-7170

The Circuit Gym
thecircuitgym.com/bend/youth
541-797-6676

Dana’s Discovery Kids
discoverykidspreschool.com/summer-camps
541-306-6490

Diane’s Riding Place
bendhorseride.com
541-408-1731

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play
Freespiritbend.com
541-241-3919

Gobi Wild Wilderness Camps
Gobiwild.dream.press
wtsweigert@gmail.com
206-437-5595

High Cascade Snowboard Camp
highcascade.com
503-206-8520

High Desert Museum
highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp/
541-382-4754

Jordan Kent Multi-Sport Camp
jordankentcamps.com/bend-camps
888-832-6984 (voice mail)

MBSEF Cycling
mbsef.org/cycling/
541-388-0002

Morning Star Christian School Summer Camp
mscsbend.org/summer-camp
541-382-5091

Mt. Bachelor Gravity Bike Camp
mtbachelor.com/plan-your-trip/bike-park/kids-camps
541-382-1709

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)
omsi.edu
503-797-4661

Oregon Olympic Athletics (OOA)
oregonolympicathletics.com/camps
541-388-5555

Oregon Adaptive Sports
oregonadaptivesports.org
541-306-4774

OSU Summer Academy
osucascades.edu/summer-academy
541-322-3100

Outward Bound Summer Adventure Camps
outwardbound.org
866-467-7651

R.A.D. Camps
radcamps.com
541-410-7258

Rhinestone Ranch
rhinestoneranchbend.com
541-241-6149

Samara Learning Center
samaralearningcenter.org
541-419-3324

Sunriver Nature Center
Snco.org
541-593-4394

Terpsichorean Dance Studio
Tdsdance.com
541-389-5351

Think Wild
Thinkwildco.org/summercamps

Tula Movement Arts
tulamovementarts.com
541-322-6887

Tumalo Creek Kayak Kids Paddle Sports Adventure Camp. tumalocreek.com/tour/kids-paddlesports-adventure-camp
541-317-9407

Upstream Explorers Summer Camp
upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org/join-us/summer-camp/
541-382-6103

Wildheart Nature School Summer Camps
wildheartnatureschool.com/summer-camps
541-625-0273

Yay Art Camp
yayartcamp.com/summer-camps
541-625-0253 (text)

Youth Camp at COCC
cocc.edu/youthcamp
541-383-7700
