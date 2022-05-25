Summer Camps Directory 

A
h, summertime!
Here in Central Oregon, there is never a shortage of places to go, rivers to paddle, trails to explore and concerts to attend. We’ve got it all and everyone loves to take part. When it comes to activities for the kids, we’ve got summer camps galore, but with one caveat: most camps fill quickly and may even have a full wait list. So, if you’re late to the game and need to get the kids signed up, here’s a comprehensive list of all the potential options.
Good luck out there!
Abstract in Motion Camp
abstract-in-motion.com/camps
541-505-3318
Athletic Club of Bend
541-385-3062
athleticclubofbend.com
Avid 4 Adventure
Avid4.com/summer-camps
720-249-2412
BEAT Children’s Theater
beatchildrenstheatre.org
541-419-5558
Bend Endurance Academy
bendenduranceacademy.org
541-904-5048
Bend Forest School
bendforestschool.com/summer-sessions
503-260-9389
Bend FC Timbers Soccer Camp
bendfctimbers.com
541-728-3261
Bend Hoops
bendhoops.com
541-306-4693
Bend Park and Rec
bendparksandrec.org
541-389-7275
Bend Rock Gym
bendrockgym.com/2022-youth-summer-camps/
541-388-6764
Bend Science Station
bendsciencestation.org
541-330-0433
Big Lake Youth Camp
biglake.org/summer-schedule
503-850-3562
Camp Invention
invent.org/programs
Camp Tamarack
camptamarack.com
541-610-9946
Camp Fire Central Oregon
Campfireco.org
541-382-4682
Cascade Indoor Sports
cascadeindoorsports.com
541-330-1183
Cascade School of Music
ccschoolofmusic.org
541-382-6866
Cascades Academy
cascadesacademy.org
541-382-0699
Central Oregon Gymnastics Academy (COGA)
cogymnastics.com
541-385-1163
Chockstone Climbing
chockstoneclimbing.com
541-318-7170
The Circuit Gym
thecircuitgym.com/bend/youth
541-797-6676
Dana’s Discovery Kids
discoverykidspreschool.com/summer-camps
541-306-6490
Diane’s Riding Place
bendhorseride.com
541-408-1731
Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play
Freespiritbend.com
541-241-3919
Gobi Wild Wilderness Camps
Gobiwild.dream.press
wtsweigert@gmail.com
206-437-5595
High Cascade Snowboard Camp
highcascade.com
503-206-8520
High Desert Museum
highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp/
541-382-4754
Jordan Kent Multi-Sport Camp
jordankentcamps.com/bend-camps
888-832-6984 (voice mail)
MBSEF Cycling
mbsef.org/cycling/
541-388-0002
Morning Star Christian School Summer Camp
mscsbend.org/summer-camp
541-382-5091
Mt. Bachelor Gravity Bike Camp
mtbachelor.com/plan-your-trip/bike-park/kids-camps
541-382-1709
Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)
omsi.edu
503-797-4661
Oregon Olympic Athletics (OOA)
oregonolympicathletics.com/camps
541-388-5555
Oregon Adaptive Sports
oregonadaptivesports.org
541-306-4774
OSU Summer Academy
osucascades.edu/summer-academy
541-322-3100
Outward Bound Summer Adventure Camps
outwardbound.org
866-467-7651
R.A.D. Camps
radcamps.com
541-410-7258
Rhinestone Ranch
rhinestoneranchbend.com
541-241-6149
Samara Learning Center
samaralearningcenter.org
541-419-3324
Sunriver Nature Center
Snco.org
541-593-4394
Terpsichorean Dance Studio
Tdsdance.com
541-389-5351
Think Wild
Thinkwildco.org/summercamps
Tula Movement Arts
tulamovementarts.com
541-322-6887
Tumalo Creek Kayak Kids Paddle Sports Adventure Camp. tumalocreek.com/tour/kids-paddlesports-adventure-camp
541-317-9407
Upstream Explorers Summer Camp
upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org/join-us/summer-camp/
541-382-6103
Wildheart Nature School Summer Camps
wildheartnatureschool.com/summer-camps
541-625-0273
Yay Art Camp
yayartcamp.com/summer-camps
541-625-0253 (text)
Youth Camp at COCC
cocc.edu/youthcamp
541-383-7700