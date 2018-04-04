Summer Camps 

click to enlarge Wikimedia

Athletic Club of Bend offers a wide variety of summer day camps with activities for kids ages 3-12. Themes include junior tennis clinics, great outdoors, multi-sport, wet and wild, mountain bike camp and more! Sign up for weekly sessions running June 18 – August 31. athleticclubofbend.com



Base Camp Studio offers week-long art camps for kids ages 4-12 years throughout the summer months starting June 18. Themes include 3D Art, Painting, Our Favorite Books, Get Outside, Wearable Art and more! Visit iartbend.com to register! basecampstudio.org

BEAT Children's Theater Come spend part of your

summer exploring the world of theatre! Camps include several different sessions and themes, including Dr. Seuss, Heroes & Heroines, Sing Out! and Detective Training. Camps are geared toward kids ages 7-12. Dates are July 9 -13, July 16-20, and July 23-27, 9am-2pm. beatchildrenstheatre.org

Bend Endurance Academy Bend Endurance Academy offers mountain biking and rock climbing camps for youth. Rock Climbing These camps are designed for the youth climber that has a little bit of previous climbing experience and is looking to take their skills to the outdoors. Instruction will cover knots, belaying, and climbing movement. 8:30am-3:30pm. Ages 10-13. June 19-21, July 17-19, August 14-16. Equipment and transportation provided. $350/session.

Mountain Biking Mini Bikers (ages 6 & 7) must be prepared for a 3.5-hour session with their peers and capable to get going on their own, pedal on off-road surfaces, and stop safely. Mondays & Thursdays. Mountain Biking Mighty Bikers (ages 8-11) will ride in the group and must be able to complete a 3–6-mile ride within 90 minutes. Choose 1, 2, or 3 days per week. 8:45am-12:15pm June 25-July 28 & July 30-August 24. bendenduranceacademy.org

Bend FC Timbers Soccer Camp offers two sessions for boys and girls ages 5-12. Camp takes place at Big Sky Park in Bend and includes a camp T-shirt. July 16-19 and 23-26. bendfctimbers.com

Bend Hoops offers three different sessions of summer camps for boys and girls. Each session is for kids entering 1st-8th grades. All campers will go at the same time from 1pm-4pm, regardless of age. The cost for all three days of camp is $180. Sessions are: July 9-11, August 1-3, & August 27-29. bendhoops.com

Bend Park and Rec is the leading provider of summer camps for all ages in the community. Check out their PlayBook or visit them online for a full listing. bendparksandrec.org

Bend Science Station will be offering their amazing themed camps for various age groups, including jedis & wizards, invertebrates & ice cream, myth busting & explosions. Have fun while learning science! Check their website for exact dates and times: bendsciencestation.org

Big Lake Youth Camp offers a wide variety of exciting camps for different ages (7-17) and interests. Best to check their website for a full listing! biglake.org/summer-schedule

Camp Courage is an art day camp for children experiencing loss and grief. Campers engage in activities to express their feelings in a fun, safe and supportive environment. July 24-27. Registration required – contact Eileen Grover: 541-382-5882.

PartnersBend.org

Camp Tamarack Experience a traditional overnight camp here in Central Oregon. With a 1 to 4 staff to camper ratio, they offer campers ages 8-13 a wide variety of weekly classes to participate in, from photography to ceramics, paddle boarding to snorkeling, and team sports to wood working! The days are full and the days are fun! camptamarack.com/summer-camp

Camp Fire offers two popular summer camp options:

SummerKids (8 weeks) Art, wacky science experiments, outdoor exploring, sports, games, skits, songs and more! This camp, located at Bear Creek Elementary, is for ages K-6th grade and runs a full week, every week in the summer between June 18 – August 17. Financial assistance is available.

Tumalo Day Camp is a rich group outdoor learning and growing experience that lets kids from Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade share joy and responsibility while making new, lasting friendships. Here, campers discover, explore and build individual skills as they try new things. Location is Tumalo State Park and two sessions are available: June 25 – 29 & August 20 – 24. campfireco.org

Cascade Indoor Sports offers a variety of summer camps, including an All Sports Camp, in their premier indoor sports & family fun facility. They have almost 50,000 square feet for soccer, roller hockey, roller skating, flag football, and lacrosse. cascadeindoorsports.com/kids/sports-camp

Cascade School of Music offers several different types of classes, including Discover Music Camp, Meet the Instruments, Rock Camp and more! Classes are for kids ages 6-17. Register online at ccschoolofmusic.org

Cascades Academy offers some fantastic camps on their 21-acre campus all taught by their teachers. Themes include Arctic Animators, Arcade Entrepreneurs, World's Fair, Spelunk and Splash, Outdoor Leaders, and Robotics. Scholarships are available. June 25 – August 17. cascadesacademy.org

Central Oregon Gymnastics Academy (COGA) offers camps that give athletes a chance to advance levels or become more proficient at their current level. Camps run Tuesday-Thursday from 9am-1pm and include 2 ½ hours of gymnastics instruction a day and fun games for the remainder of the time. Camps are by level and occur every week from July 10 – August 16. cogymnastics.com/summer2018

Chockstone Climbing offers two sessions of their multi-day climbing intensive that is designed for the experienced youth climber that wants to turn it up a notch and climb stronger, smarter, and above all, safely. Choose between June 20-30 and July 25-August 4. Also available is a four-day youth camp for those not quite ready for the intensive camp. Find out more at: chockstoneclimbing.com/tour/youth-smith-rock-climbing-camp

Dana's Discovery Kids offers summer camps from June to August. See more at:discoverykidspreschool.com

Diane's Riding Place These five-day riding camps take place Monday through Friday from 9am to 12pm, with the option to extend the camp hours until 2pm during some weeks. Camps dates are every week from June 11 – August 31.

bendhorseride.com

High Cascade Snowboard Camp offers an all-inclusive 8-day summer snowboard camp located at Mt. Hood. They offer six 8-day world-class snowboard freestyle camps. Find out dates at: highcascade.com

High Desert Museum offers multiple camps for children in grades K-5. Consult the website for a full listing and don't delay in registering, as these camps fill fast! highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp/

Jordan Kent Multi-Sport Camp comes to Bend June 25-28, July 23-26, & August 13-16 from 9am-3pm. The camp offers football, basketball, or soccer where your camper will participate in skills, drills, and games while learning about nutrition education. T-Shirt, socks, and raffle prizes included! Open to boys and girls ages 6-12. Cost is $179.95 /139.95 (partial day)

Kid Made Camp Is your child a budding business person, restauranteur, artist, designer, or cook? Kids in grades k-4 and 5-8 will learn money management, art and cooking, marketing and sales. Camps available in Sisters and Bend. Sisters: July 16-20, Bend: August 6-10 & 13-18. Contact Angelena: 760-415-6345 or go to kidmadecamp.com

MBSEF Cycling has four separate summer mountain bike sessions for kids ages 6-14. Each session is two weeks long with the option of riding two, three, or four days a week. The focus is to build skills and endurance all in a fun, supportive environment. Camps are Monday – Thursday, 9am-11am, June 25-July 5, July 9-19, July 23-August 2, & August 13-23. mbsef.org/cycling/cycling-home

MSCS Summer Camp offers Junior Explorers (ages 3-5) and Explorers (ages 6-12) Camps, featuring field trips, arts and crafts, games, water fun, science experiments and hands-on academic review. Camp is located on an 11-acre private campus with low child to teacher ratio. mscsbend.org

Music Flow offers music day camps the weeks of July 16 and July 23, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9am-1pm at Riverbend Church on Newport. Registration and details at musicflowteaching.com

OMSI Summer Camps offer various overnight camps with themes like Backpacking, Desert Survival, Fossils and Geology. There's even a family camp! Locations vary throughout Oregon. omsi.edu

Oregon Olympic Athletics (OOA) is offering three summer camps this year, Monday – Thursday for ages 5-11. Choose mornings or afternoons or full days. Dates are: June 25-28, July 16-19, & August 6-9. Camp activities include: gymnastics, hip hop, cheerleading, martial arts, tricking gymnastics, ball sports, arts & crafts, science and more! oregonolympicathletics.com/camps

Oregon Adaptive Sports offers a variety of youth summer programs for a wide range of populations, including adaptive cycling, kayaking, hiking and golf. oregonadaptivesports.org

Outward Bound Summer Adventure Camps are for kids starting at age 12. If your child loves the outdoors and wants to learn important survival skills, these camps are the way to go. outwardbound.org

RAD Camps offer a unique approach to summer with fun excursions to places like Smith Rock, Cultus Lake and Tumalo Creek. If your child loves to explore and be outdoors, this is the one! Camps are geared for kids ages 7-12 and 13-17. Camps run from June to August, meeting at 8am and returning at 4pm. radcamps.com

Rhinestone Ranch offers horse riding camps weekly this summer. Children ages 5-18 are welcome. Check the website for exact dates and important information.

rhinestoneranchbend.com

River Song Montessori camps go beyond the Montessori curriculum with a stronger focus on global learning, movement and mindfulness, science and exploration. bendriversongschool.org

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School will be hosting an eight-week summer program to keep kids' brains engaged. Themes include Fairy Tales, LEGO, Olympics, H2O and more! saintfrancisschool.net

Samara Learning Center Academic Camp The post-summer transition back to school often proves a challenge for children. These camps not only help all children keep their academic side active and moving forward, but also focus on building executive functioning skills, social skills, self-awareness, perseverance, goal setting and the skills needed to maintain healthy minds and healthy relationships. Camp is for incoming 1st-8th graders and dates are July 1-31 from 8:30am-1pm, Monday-Friday. samaralearningcenter.org

Tula Movement Arts offers two exciting camps: Moving Joyfully Camp, for ages 3-6 is filled with art projects, movement exploration, obstacle courses, acrobatics, and games. On the last day, there will be an informal show for families. June 25-29 & August 20-24 from 9am-12pm. Circus Ninja Camp With multiple days of slacklining, acroyoga, juggling, hooping and aerial yoga, this camp is for total beginners to seasoned circus ninjas. Camp finishes the week with a performance for family and friends. Ages 5-8: July 9-13, July 23-27 & August 6-10 from 1pm-4pm and ages 9+: July 16-20, July 30-August 3 & August 13-17 from 1pm-4pm. tulamovementarts.com

Tumalo Creek Kayak Kids Paddle Sports Adventure Camp. These 4-day camps offer instruction for kids, ages 8-15. The week includes a day of standup paddleboarding, kayaking, rafting and sailing on Elk Lake. Cost is $395/week and dates are: June 25-28, July 9-12, 16-19, 23-26, August 6-9, 13-16, 20-23, 27-30 from 9am-4pm. tumalocreek.com/tour/kids-paddlesports-adventure-camp

Wildheart Nature School Summer Camps Nothing gets our nature spirit moving like the summer season! Camps are divided into groups for ages 4-13. Sessions occur weekly, beginning June 25 – August 3. Check out the full schedule online at wildheartnatureschool.com/summer-camps

Youth Camp at COCC offers a unique opportunity for children ages 10-14 to explore culinary, technology and special interest subjects like archaeology and aviation on a community college campus. Camps are held Monday – Thursday at all COCC locations: Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras. Registration is online and begins April 9. cocc.edu/youthcamp