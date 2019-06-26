Summer Events Guide 

We brought you our Summer Music Guide last month—now, we're getting you sorted for all of the other local events happening this summer, broken into sections including food, arts and more. Keep this guide handy to have your summer all planned out.
THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER
BEND ELKS BASEBALLMore than 20 years of baseball in Bend! Tuesdays feature $2 admission with $2 food and drinks, Wednesdays are free for kids 12 and under, Thirsty Thursdays offer $3 craft beers and wines and Sundays are $1 for seniors. Go online to bendelks.com to find more information about other promo nights and the full team schedule.
2ND AND 4TH THURSDAYS JUNE, JULY, AUGUST
DANCING IN THE GARDENC.E. Lovejoy's Market is hosting another summer of music, food and dancing in the beer and wine gardens. Free. Brookswood Market. Go to celovejoys.com to find out more information.
June 20-23
4 PEAKS MUSIC FESTIVALThe 12th annual 4 Peaks Music Festival is loaded with talent! Some big names include the Wood Brothers, Los Lobos and more. From wonderful music, prime time camping, beautiful views, and an intimate atmosphere – this is summertime fun at its finest. Read more about some 4 Peaks highlights in our sound section. 4peaksmusic.com for more info.
JUNE 21
SUMMER SOLSTICE SHUFFLEPartake in a 1-mile or 5K run/walk along the Dry Canyon trail. Following will be a summertime bash with music from Precious Byrd, food carts, a kids' zone and more! Drug and alcohol free. American Legion Park in Redmond.
JUNE 22
REDMOND OPEN STREETSA day of open roads with no automobile traffic! Walk, run, skate, bike, scooter or use whatever form of alternative transportation you're into to get out for a nice summer day with no worries about car traffic. There will be music from local musicians, games in the street and more! Noon-4pm. Downtown Redmond. Free. bikewalkredmond.com.
JUNE 22
BEND PRIDE FESTIVAL, & THE PRIDE 5K RUN/WALK & DRAG DASHPart of Bend Pride, this is the first ever 5K run/walk to help celebrate! Once you're finished with the 5K head over to the festival that showcases inclusivity in Central Oregon. Music, food, drinks, games and more! 5K, 9-10:30am, festival 11am-7pm. Drake Park. Outcentraloregon.com.
JUNE 22
BEST OF BOTHAn 85-mile road and trail cycling course heading through the gorgeous scenery in Central Oregon. Wanoga Sno Park. racethebestofboth.com
JUNE 28-30
PACIFIC CREST ENDURANCE SPORTS FESTIVALThe 23rd annual Pacific Crest Sports Festival! Featuring everything from triathlons, duathlons, marathons, cycling, and more. Enjoy Deschutes Brewery beers, great food and various entertainment throughout the weekend. Sunriver.
JULY 4
PET PARADE & OLD FASHIONED FESTIVALBring your furry friends and head out for the annual Pet Parade through downtown Bend! Following the parade is the Old Fashioned Festival with plenty of entertainment, food, games and more. Parade starts at 10 am. Downtown Bend and Drake Park. Free.
JULY 4
OLD FASHIONED CELEBRATION REDMONDAn awesome family event with music, games, food and more! Try your hand at potato sack races, pie eating, ladder ball, axe throwing, pony rides and more! Fireworks display to cap off the night. 11am-4pm. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Free.
JULY 4
LA PINE FRONTIER DAYSLa Pine's annual Independence Day celebration that celebrates the history of the community. Frontier Heritage Park. lapinefrontierdays.org.
JULY 4
SUNRIVER FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVALWill you participate in the watermelon eating contest this year? Head to Sunriver for a day of games, food, music, fun and more. Happy birthday, America! 10:30am-4pm. Village at Sunriver. Free. Villageatsunriver.com.
JULY 4
BEND FIREWORKS SPECTACULARFireworks launched from Pilot Butte at 10pm. Need to find a good viewing spot at a city park? Head to bendparksandrec.org/parks_trails.
JULY 4-6
LRS COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVALCatch performances from Craig Morgan, Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam and more! RV, tent and glamping spots available for the holiday weekend. Paulina Suplee highway. lrsfest.com
JULY 4-6
LA PINE RODEOFriday starts with the Challenge of Champions – a brilliant showcase featuring some of the best bull riders around! Then there will be plenty of other events throughout the weekend, showcasing talent from top circuit performers along with college and high school qualifiers as well. Lapinerodeo.com.
JULY 6
WILDFLOWER SHOW & POLLINATOR FESTIVALWho doesn't love wildflowers? This day features guided wildflower walks, beekeeping demonstrations, honey tastings, hummingbird walks, children's activities, art and more! 9am-5pm. Sunriver Nature Center. $10/adult, $8/child. $2/member.
JULY 12-14
BEND SUMMER FESTIVALBend Summer Festival is the party of all summer parties! 2019 marks the 29th year of the event. Enjoy a vast selection of live music, arts, crafts, food, drink and more. Plus, the family play zone is perfect for kids to cool off at, so bring the whole family! Fri., 5-11pm, Sat., 11am-11pm, Sun., 11am-5pm. Downtown Bend. bendsummerfestival.com
JULY 13
SISTERS OUTDOOR QUILT SHOWSince 1975 the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show has been providing Central Oregonians a chance to see some amazing pieces of fiber art. Expect to see more than 1,400 quilts on display! Downtown Sisters. sistersoutdoorquiltshow.org.
JULY 13
TOUR DES CHUTESA multi-distance cycling and 5K run/walk event that helps raise money for those dealing with cancer in Central Oregon. There are cycling races varying from 7, 25, 50, 75 and 100 miles, and even a gravel course of 32 miles. Even if you didn't participate in one of the athletic events you are invited to stick around and attend the after party with music, food, drink, vendors and more. Pacific Crest Middle School. tourdeschutes.org.
JULY 14
FRIENDS OF CENTRAL OREGON PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENTA pickleball tournament for everyone! From students, to retirees, get in on this. Various age divisions and a fun atmosphere. All proceeds will benefit Friends of the Children Central Oregon Chapter.
JULY 18-20
CORK & BARRELIn support of the KIDS Center, Cork & Barrel is a three-day event dedicated to showcasing high-end wine and food. Get ready for a few days of the finer things! Broken Top Club. More info online at corkandbarrel.org.
JULY 19-21
OREGON LACROSSE CLASSICOne of the best lacrosse tournaments in the country is right here in Central Oregon! There will be plenty of top-tier club teams coming to town to play and give it their all. Divisions for both boys and girls, player's only fun zones, music, vendors, food and more. Various locations in Bend. Go online at oregonlacrosse.com to find out more.
JULY 20
FOR THE LOVE OF PETSA free, dog-friendly celebration! Bring the whole family and all your four-legged friends. There will be an IPA tasting, live music, silent auction, raffles, vendors and adoptable pets. All funds are split amongst the beneficiaries. 11am-6pm. American Legion Park. flpbenefit.com.
JULY 20
THE ANTIQUE & CLASSIC CAR SHOWEnjoy some live music while you browse through a vast collection of automobiles from the '20s, '30s, '70s and '80s. There will be hot rods, muscle cars and more. 10am-2pm. The Village at Sunriver. Free. villageatsunriver.com.
JULY 20
CRUISE TO THE CENTER OF OREGONCar show with a variety of antique and classic cars, featuring everything from bombers, lowriders and hot rods. Partake in food, art, music and browse through all of the vendors. 8am-3pm. Crook County Fairgrounds. Ccrodders.com.
JULY 20
HIGH CASCADES 100This 100-mile course is for experienced bikers! Don't worry– the views make those inclines and rough terrains all worth it. Athletic Club of Bend. highcascades100.com
JULY 25
PICKIN' & PADDLIN' OPENING SUBARU OUTSIDE GAMESThe Ben Larsen Band, Skillet Head, Pete Kartsounes, CJ Neary and Benji Nagel perform to help kickoff the Subaru Outside Games. 3:30pm. Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe. $10.
July 26-28
BALLOONS OVER BENDA weekend celebrating the beauty of hot air balloons. Friday through Sunday will be the super fun children's festival, balloon launches, pilot meet & greets and the beautiful Night Glows. Sign the kids up for the Balloon Blast Kids Race and watch your little ones take on this fun run. More info online at balloonsoverbend.com.
JULY 26-28
NEWBERRY EVENTThe 7th annual Newberry Event is a music and arts festival. Featuring performances from Tal Wilkenfeld, Idle Poets, Pigs on the Wing and more. Plus, a variety of regional vendors! Enjoy the music and crash for the weekend with free camping. Newberry National Volcanic Monument. newberryevent.com.
JUNE 29
CENTRAL OREGON SOLSTICE CELEBRATIONThe first year of this all-day festival features many local vendors, food trucks, artists, workshops, DJs, wellness activities (yoga!) and more. A fun day to socialize and have fun. Proceeds go to Elephants Now. Powell Butte Community Center. 10am-11:45pm. Donation based.
AUGUSTJULY 31-AUGUST 4
DESCHUTES COUNTY FAIR & RODEO2019 marks the 100th year anniversary of the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo! Enjoy in the delicious fair foods, live music, rodeo, art and overall atmosphere through the five-day event. The theme this year? "100 Years of Fun Since Day One!" Let's make it count. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. expo.deschutes.org/fair.
AUGUST 1-3
FLASHBACK CRUZOver 400 beautiful cars will be on display! While viewing these classic automobiles you can enjoy the beer garden, food trucks, live music, retail vendors and more. Around Central Oregon. flashbackcruzbend.com.
AUGUST 2-3
CASCADE LAKES RELAYAn overnight relay road race in the heart of Southern and Central Oregon! The race begins at Diamond Lake and covers 216 miles with a big finish in Bend. Visit cascadelakesrelay.com for more information.
AUGUST 3
SUNRIVER QUILT SHOWOver 200 quilts will be on display in Sunriver. Among these beautiful quilts will a variety of other arts and crafts and more to browse through. 9am-4pm. The Village at Sunriver. mountainmeadowquilters.org.
AUGUST 7-10
CROOK COUNTY FAIRLive music from Asleep at the Wheel, The Modern Gentlemen and more. Plenty of activities for the whole family (pony rides!), food, drink, art and more. Crook County Fairgrounds. crookcountyfairgrounds.com.
AUGUST 9-11
SUNRIVER ART FAIRThis year over 80 artists will showcase their fantastic works! From paintings, ceramics, photography, sculptures, textiles, mixed media and more. There will also be a big selection of live music, with tunes coming from The Harmonettes, Bittercreek Band, Two Thirds Trio and more. Village at Sunriver. sunriverartfair.com.
AUGUST 10
HAULIN' ASPENTry your hand at a full or half trail marathon, or even the "Half As," which is a 6.5-mile course. The Haulin' Aspen is Central Oregon's only full trail marathon and is a points qualifier for the Trail Runner Magazine Trophy series. You'll run through Wanoga Sno-Park trails and take in the beautiful views and forestry around you. Post-race will include craft beer and plenty of food. 7am/full marathon, 8am/half marathon, 8:30am/half as. Wanoga Sno-Park. bendraces.com.
AUGUST 10
SISTERS COUNTRY FAIR & ART SHOWEnjoy a variety of refreshments, food, silent auctions, art show and sale, marionberry cobbler, children's games, cake walks and more! All proceeds go to local support agencies. 10am-3pm. Free.
AUGUST 10-22
SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVALA plethora of music takes over Central Oregon! From classical concerts, solo pianists, choirs, violinists and more! You'll be sure to find something you love with the variety at this summer festival. Various locations. sunrivermusic.org.
AUGUST 17-18
SISTERS WILD WEST SHOWArts, crafts, food, live music, antiques, and a variety of western skits (shootouts, anyone?) to really get you in the cowboy mood. Welcome to the wild, wild west. Sat., 10am-5pm and Sun., 10am-4pm. Sisters. Creekside Park. Centraloregonshows.com.
AUGUST 23-24
VOLCANIC BIKE & BREWFor the fifth straight year Mt. Bachelor is bringing back the Volcanic Bike & Brew Festival! New to 2019 is the Full Tilt Race & Repeat Gravity stage Racing Series, which is a fully lift-assisted race & repeat with multiple runs through every stage. Live music, vendors, bike clinics and more will be available. Mt. Bachelor West Village.
AUGUST 23-25
ART IN THE HIGH DESERTThis showcase features over 120 nationally acclaimed artists. Art In The High Desert sets all these works along the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District. This is a great opportunity to see or buy some of the best art in the nation. Old Mill District. Artinthehighdeset.com.
AUGUST 24
OCHOCO GRAVEL ROUBAIXRace through the Ochoco National Forest featuring 80 and 45-mile loops. After the race enjoy in the after party with music, food, the beer garden and more. Prineville. ochocogravelroubaix.com.
SEPTEMBERSEPTEMBER 6-8
SISTERS FOLK FESTIVALThe annual three-day music festival and end-of-summer staple is back again for another great weekend. This year's lineup includes the likes of Bruce Cockburn, Rising Appalachia, Kuinka, The Suitcase Junket and many more! You won't want to miss it. sistersfolkfestival.org.
SEPTEMBER 7
ULTIMATE SCAVENGERA big citywide scavenger hunt! Participants will navigate through 25 various destinations, including landmarks, businesses and other lesser-known spots the city might hold. Run through as an individual or a group of up to four. First team finished will become the 2019 ultimate scavenger and win a cash prize! All ages welcome. Various locations. Early bird individual/$20, early bird group/$65. facebook.com/ultimatescavenger.
SEPTEMBER 8
GREAT DUCK RACEPick a duck and watch it race down the Deschutes! If your duck happens to place, you'll be up for an awesome selection of prizes. Then the kids have their own opportunity in the afternoon with the free kids' race. Music, food and other activity booths throughout the park as well. Proceeds go to Central Oregon Charities. Drake Park. theduckrace.com.
SEPTEMBER 18-22
BEND FAT TIRE TOURSign up for single day, three day or five-day rides through Central Oregon! It's time to get out the mountain bike and do some serious riding. Central Oregon. Bendfattitretour.com.
FOOD & DRINKSWEDNESDAYS THROUGH OCTOBER 9
BEND FARMERS MARKETProduce, food, and goods galore. The Bend Farmers Market is a mid-week paradise to find everything you need. Located in Brooks Alley between Oregon and Franklin Streets behind the Tower Theatre. 2-6pm.
SATURDAYS THROUGH OCTOBER 26
REDMOND SATURDAY MARKETSVeggies, fish, meat, plants, pastries, lunch, arts, crafts, music, special events and more – the Redmond Saturday Markets are filled with something for everybody. Find more about each Saturday Market online at redmondsaturdaymarket.org. 9am-3pm.
SATURDAYS THROUGH SUMMER
CENTRAL OREGON SATURDAY MARKETGathering of local artists, food, vendors and more. Enjoy a summer tradition that's been happening since 1974. 10am-4pm. Downtown Bend. centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com.
SATURDAYS THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21
NORTHWEST CROSSING FARMERS MARKETLocal produce, meats, eggs, crafts, live music, craft beer and more! 10am-2pm. Northwest Crossing. Nwxfarmersmarket.com.
THURSDAYS THROUGH SUMMER
EASTSIDE FARMERS MARKETFruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, flowers, plants, treats and more. Whole Foods Market. 2-6pm.
WEDNESDAYS THROUGH SUMMER
SUTTLE LODGE BREWERY COOKOUTSThe Suttle Lodge will feature various breweries and cideries throughout the area with $20 dinners in the beer garden. Some guests include Wild Ride, Fort George, Goodlife and more. First come, first served. Complimentary beer tasting and guest beers available by the pint. More info online at thesuttlelodge.com.
JUNE 20-30
OREGON CIDER WEEKCelebrate cider week at McMenamins locations throughout Oregon from the tanks at Edgefield. $5.50/for a pint, $14/64 oz. growler fill. mcmenamins.com.
JUNE 27
DESCHUTES BREWERY 31ST ANNIVERSARY PARTYLive music from The Mostest, GBots & The Journeymen and Tone Ted. Deschutes will have an amazing spread of luau style eats and the official release of the Black Butte XXXI Anniversary Porter to top it all off. 5-10pm. Deschutes Brewery Public House. No cover.
JUNE 29
CRUXAPALOOZAKick off the day with Crux's 5K fun run! Then partake in tasting more than 30 beers on tap and delicious food. Live music from DJ Greyboy, Chiringa, The Parnells, Soul'd Out and Jeff Ibach. 2019 marks seven years of Crux – how time flies! 11am-10pm. Crux Fermentation Project. Free.
JUNE 29 & 30
OREGON BBQ FESTIVALA state championship featuring delicious BBQ! 20 teams from across the Pacific Northwest will compete for your hearts and a $5,000 cash prize. Sample some amazing food, try some tasty beverages from Wild Ride Brewing and Oregon Spirit Distillers and enjoy more grub from Logan's Market. Noon-6pm both days. American Legion Park, Redmond. oregonbbq.com.
AUGUST 15-17
BEND BREWFESTA selection of over 200 craft beers is really all that needs to be said about this annual event. There will also be an awesome selection of food trucks to help keep you satisfied as well. Find more info about the event and what beers will be ready for sampling at bendbrewfest.com.
AUGUST 30 & 31
LITTLE WOODYCelebrate small-batch beers, ciders, whiskeys and more! Sample a variety of tasty drinks from all over the region. Gnome outfits are encouraged! Go all out and become your very own Little Woody gnome. Plus, live music from The Jess Ryan Band, Friends From Home, Long Tall Eddy and the Allan Byer Project. Fri., 5-10pm, Sat., noon-10pm. Deschutes Historical Museum. thelittlewoody.com.
AUGUST 31
SUNRIVER HALF MARATHON FOR A CAUSEPartake in a 5K, 10K or half marathon in the beautiful surroundings of Sunriver. Prize money will be awarded to the top three male and female athletes. facebook.com/sunrivermarathon.
FILM & THEATRETHURSDAYS-SUNDAYS UNTIL JUNE 30
SHE LOVES METhis play is centered around two 1930s European perfumery clerks who tend to bicker more than a little bit. After responding to a lonely hearts ad in a newspaper, the duo begins to exchange these love letters without knowing who they are really talking to. There are plenty of twists along the way – and honestly, there's nothing quite like a good rom-com to set the summer mood. Thu-Sat 7:30pm, Sundays 2pm. Cascades Theatrical Company. cascadestheatrical.org.
THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER
10 BARREL MOVIE ON THE PATIOAt 10 Barrel's Westside pub, they'll showcase a collection of cult classics all summer long—along with other themed activities, food and more. July 9 – Heavyweights August 6 – The Karate Kid September 10 – Dumb and Dumber
JUNE 23
SAVING THE DARKWorthy Brewing and the International Dark Sky Association are bringing "Saving The Dark" to Bend. "Saving The Dark" is a documentary about protecting our night skies for generations to come. 7-8pm. Worthy Brewing. Free.
JUNE 26
PHOENIX, OREGONDirected by Gary Lundgren, "Phoenix, Oregon" depicts the tale of Bobby and Carlos – two friends who quit their jobs and open up a combo pizza parlor-bowling alley in small-town Oregon. It's a light-drama that focuses on the small-town movement through life, friendship and trying to stay positive through down times. Volcanic Theatre Pub hosts. bendticket.com.
TUESDAYS JULY 2-23
TUESDAYS IN SPACESpend Tuesdays this summer at the Tower Theatre with Tuesdays In Space – a series of space-themed movies. Tasty concessions and tours of the theater available following the movies. 7/2 – ET 7/9 – Muppets From Space 7/16 – Rogue One 7/23 – Wall-E
AUGUST 23 & 24
THEATER IN THE PARK: LA CAGE AUX FOLLESTwo nights of dinner and a show right around the Deschutes River and Mirror Pond. The musical centers around the story of Georges, owner of a nightclub that features a top-tier drag show – one that George's partner Albin stars in. A big test in the relationship comes as they have to meet their son's future in-laws, who happen to be ultra-conservative politicians. This multi-Tony winning play is sure to be a blast on a hot summer night. Dinner optional. Drake Park. theaterbend.com.
FREE MUSIC
MUNCH & MUSIC
Located in Drake Park, Munch & Music has been bringing free music together for 29 years. There will be food from a variety of vendors, a special kids' zone, local artisans, beer, spirits and more. July 11 Petty Thievery July 18 Brett Dennen July 25 Ozomatli August 1 The Original Wailers August 8 Supersuckers August 15 Cash'd Out
ON TAPThe Eastside food truck haven will host a variety of music throughout the summer. Check back to the Source calendar to find the dates or online at ontapbend.com to learn about the acts coming through.
THE BROWN OWLLocated in the Box Factory, the Brown Owl brings in a variety of styles from Central Oregon's local scene. Keep tabs on the Source's calendar to find out more information or on The Brown Owl's Facebook page. Head on down and you might see some of your favorites!
LOGE ENTRADAThroughout the summer on Saturday nights LOGE is hosting a variety of musicians for their free, family-friendly concert series! Food and drink is available for purchase—and if the weather happens to not cooperate, they can always move the show inside. June 22 – Coach Phillips June 29 – Alex Winters July 6- Mascaras, Cosmonautical, Ryan Barber & the Riches July 13 – Emma Lee Toyoda July 20 – Shady GroOove July 27 – Chris King & the Gutterballs August 31 – Green Mountain Guild
THE SUTTLE LODGEThe Suttle Lodge is hosting an awesome lineup this summer for its Big Lawn Music series. These are all-ages shows and dog friendly (must be leashed). If the weather gets too bad the shows will be moved inside. No outside food or beverage is allowed, but the Boathouse and bar in the lodge offers up yummy sustenance for your pleasure. June 21 – Jacob Miller w/ Joshua Thomas June 28 – My Evergreen Soul + Tay and the Janglahdahs July 5 – Summer Cannibals July 12 – Low Bar Chorale July 19 – Loch Lomond w/ Brandon De La Cruz July 26 – Jenny Don't and the Spurs August 2 – Austin Miller + Kelli Schaefer August 9 – Bear Clouds + Lighters As Guns August 16 – Alela Diane August 23 – Cosmic Evolution August 30 – Alex Crowson w/ Jeffrey Silverstein
Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.