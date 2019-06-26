Summer Events Guide 

We brought you our Summer Music Guide last month—now, we're getting you sorted for all of the other local events happening this summer, broken into sections including food, arts and more. Keep this guide handy to have your summer all planned out.



THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER

BEND ELKS BASEBALL

More than 20 years of baseball in Bend! Tuesdays feature $2 admission with $2 food and drinks, Wednesdays are free for kids 12 and under, Thirsty Thursdays offer $3 craft beers and wines and Sundays are $1 for seniors. Go online to bendelks.com to find more information about other promo nights and the full team schedule.

2ND AND 4TH THURSDAYS JUNE, JULY, AUGUST

DANCING IN THE GARDEN

C.E. Lovejoy's Market is hosting another summer of music, food and dancing in the beer and wine gardens. Free. Brookswood Market. Go to celovejoys.com to find out more information.

JUNE

June 20-23

4 PEAKS MUSIC FESTIVAL

The 12th annual 4 Peaks Music Festival is loaded with talent! Some big names include the Wood Brothers, Los Lobos and more. From wonderful music, prime time camping, beautiful views, and an intimate atmosphere – this is summertime fun at its finest. Read more about some 4 Peaks highlights in our sound section. 4peaksmusic.com for more info.

JUNE 21

SUMMER SOLSTICE SHUFFLE

Partake in a 1-mile or 5K run/walk along the Dry Canyon trail. Following will be a summertime bash with music from Precious Byrd, food carts, a kids' zone and more! Drug and alcohol free. American Legion Park in Redmond.

JUNE 22

REDMOND OPEN STREETS

A day of open roads with no automobile traffic! Walk, run, skate, bike, scooter or use whatever form of alternative transportation you're into to get out for a nice summer day with no worries about car traffic. There will be music from local musicians, games in the street and more! Noon-4pm. Downtown Redmond. Free. bikewalkredmond.com

JUNE 22

BEND PRIDE FESTIVAL, & THE PRIDE 5K RUN/WALK & DRAG DASH

Part of Bend Pride, this is the first ever 5K run/walk to help celebrate! Once you're finished with the 5K head over to the festival that showcases inclusivity in Central Oregon. Music, food, drinks, games and more! 5K, 9-10:30am, festival 11am-7pm. Drake Park. Outcentraloregon.com

JUNE 22

BEST OF BOTH

An 85-mile road and trail cycling course heading through the gorgeous scenery in Central Oregon. Wanoga Sno Park. racethebestofboth.com

JUNE 28-30

PACIFIC CREST ENDURANCE SPORTS FESTIVAL

The 23rd annual Pacific Crest Sports Festival! Featuring everything from triathlons, duathlons, marathons, cycling, and more. Enjoy Deschutes Brewery beers, great food and various entertainment throughout the weekend. Sunriver.

JULY

JULY 4

Bend Park & Recreation

Pet Parade and Old Fashioned Festival.

PET PARADE & OLD FASHIONED FESTIVAL

Bring your furry friends and head out for the annual Pet Parade through downtown Bend! Following the parade is the Old Fashioned Festival with plenty of entertainment, food, games and more. Parade starts at 10 am. Downtown Bend and Drake Park. Free.

JULY 4

OLD FASHIONED CELEBRATION REDMOND

An awesome family event with music, games, food and more! Try your hand at potato sack races, pie eating, ladder ball, axe throwing, pony rides and more! Fireworks display to cap off the night. 11am-4pm. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Free.

JULY 4

LA PINE FRONTIER DAYS

La Pine's annual Independence Day celebration that celebrates the history of the community. Frontier Heritage Park. lapinefrontierdays.org

JULY 4

SUNRIVER FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVAL

Will you participate in the watermelon eating contest this year? Head to Sunriver for a day of games, food, music, fun and more. Happy birthday, America! 10:30am-4pm. Village at Sunriver. Free. Villageatsunriver.com

JULY 4

BEND FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

Fireworks launched from Pilot Butte at 10pm. Need to find a good viewing spot at a city park? Head to bendparksandrec.org/parks_trails

JULY 4-6

LRS COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Catch performances from Craig Morgan, Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam and more! RV, tent and glamping spots available for the holiday weekend. Paulina Suplee highway. lrsfest.com

JULY 4-6

LA PINE RODEO

Friday starts with the Challenge of Champions – a brilliant showcase featuring some of the best bull riders around! Then there will be plenty of other events throughout the weekend, showcasing talent from top circuit performers along with college and high school qualifiers as well. Lapinerodeo.com

JULY 6

WILDFLOWER SHOW & POLLINATOR FESTIVAL

Who doesn't love wildflowers? This day features guided wildflower walks, beekeeping demonstrations, honey tastings, hummingbird walks, children's activities, art and more! 9am-5pm. Sunriver Nature Center. $10/adult, $8/child. $2/member.

JULY 12-14

BEND SUMMER FESTIVAL

Bend Summer Festival is the party of all summer parties! 2019 marks the 29th year of the event. Enjoy a vast selection of live music, arts, crafts, food, drink and more. Plus, the family play zone is perfect for kids to cool off at, so bring the whole family! Fri., 5-11pm, Sat., 11am-11pm, Sun., 11am-5pm. Downtown Bend. bendsummerfestival.com

JULY 13

SISTERS OUTDOOR QUILT SHOW

Since 1975 the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show has been providing Central Oregonians a chance to see some amazing pieces of fiber art. Expect to see more than 1,400 quilts on display! Downtown Sisters. sistersoutdoorquiltshow.org

JULY 13

TOUR DES CHUTES

A multi-distance cycling and 5K run/walk event that helps raise money for those dealing with cancer in Central Oregon. There are cycling races varying from 7, 25, 50, 75 and 100 miles, and even a gravel course of 32 miles. Even if you didn't participate in one of the athletic events you are invited to stick around and attend the after party with music, food, drink, vendors and more. Pacific Crest Middle School. tourdeschutes.org

JULY 14

FRIENDS OF CENTRAL OREGON PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT

A pickleball tournament for everyone! From students, to retirees, get in on this. Various age divisions and a fun atmosphere. All proceeds will benefit Friends of the Children Central Oregon Chapter.

JULY 18-20

CORK & BARREL

In support of the KIDS Center, Cork & Barrel is a three-day event dedicated to showcasing high-end wine and food. Get ready for a few days of the finer things! Broken Top Club. More info online at corkandbarrel.org

JULY 19-21

OREGON LACROSSE CLASSIC

One of the best lacrosse tournaments in the country is right here in Central Oregon! There will be plenty of top-tier club teams coming to town to play and give it their all. Divisions for both boys and girls, player's only fun zones, music, vendors, food and more. Various locations in Bend. Go online at oregonlacrosse.com to find out more.

JULY 20

FOR THE LOVE OF PETS

A free, dog-friendly celebration! Bring the whole family and all your four-legged friends. There will be an IPA tasting, live music, silent auction, raffles, vendors and adoptable pets. All funds are split amongst the beneficiaries. 11am-6pm. American Legion Park. flpbenefit.com

JULY 20

THE ANTIQUE & CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Enjoy some live music while you browse through a vast collection of automobiles from the '20s, '30s, '70s and '80s. There will be hot rods, muscle cars and more. 10am-2pm. The Village at Sunriver. Free. villageatsunriver.com

JULY 20

CRUISE TO THE CENTER OF OREGON

Car show with a variety of antique and classic cars, featuring everything from bombers, lowriders and hot rods. Partake in food, art, music and browse through all of the vendors. 8am-3pm. Crook County Fairgrounds. Ccrodders.com

JULY 20

HIGH CASCADES 100

This 100-mile course is for experienced bikers! Don't worry– the views make those inclines and rough terrains all worth it. Athletic Club of Bend. highcascades100.com

JULY 25

PICKIN' & PADDLIN' OPENING SUBARU OUTSIDE GAMES

The Ben Larsen Band, Skillet Head, Pete Kartsounes, CJ Neary and Benji Nagel perform to help kickoff the Subaru Outside Games. 3:30pm. Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe. $10.

July 26-28

BALLOONS OVER BEND

A weekend celebrating the beauty of hot air balloons. Friday through Sunday will be the super fun children's festival, balloon launches, pilot meet & greets and the beautiful Night Glows. Sign the kids up for the Balloon Blast Kids Race and watch your little ones take on this fun run. More info online at balloonsoverbend.com

JULY 26-28

NEWBERRY EVENT

The 7th annual Newberry Event is a music and arts festival. Featuring performances from Tal Wilkenfeld, Idle Poets, Pigs on the Wing and more. Plus, a variety of regional vendors! Enjoy the music and crash for the weekend with free camping. Newberry National Volcanic Monument. newberryevent.com

JUNE 29

CENTRAL OREGON SOLSTICE CELEBRATION

The first year of this all-day festival features many local vendors, food trucks, artists, workshops, DJs, wellness activities (yoga!) and more. A fun day to socialize and have fun. Proceeds go to Elephants Now. Powell Butte Community Center. 10am-11:45pm. Donation based.

AUGUST

Deschutes Fair and Expo Center

Visitors stroll along the midway at the Deschutes County Fair + Rodeo.

DESCHUTES COUNTY FAIR & RODEO

2019 marks the 100th year anniversary of the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo! Enjoy in the delicious fair foods, live music, rodeo, art and overall atmosphere through the five-day event. The theme this year? "100 Years of Fun Since Day One!" Let's make it count. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. expo.deschutes.org/fair

AUGUST 1-3

FLASHBACK CRUZ

Over 400 beautiful cars will be on display! While viewing these classic automobiles you can enjoy the beer garden, food trucks, live music, retail vendors and more. Around Central Oregon. flashbackcruzbend.com

AUGUST 2-3



CASCADE LAKES RELAY

An overnight relay road race in the heart of Southern and Central Oregon! The race begins at Diamond Lake and covers 216 miles with a big finish in Bend. Visit cascadelakesrelay.com for more information.

AUGUST 3

SUNRIVER QUILT SHOW

Over 200 quilts will be on display in Sunriver. Among these beautiful quilts will a variety of other arts and crafts and more to browse through. 9am-4pm. The Village at Sunriver. mountainmeadowquilters.org

AUGUST 7-10

CROOK COUNTY FAIR

Live music from Asleep at the Wheel, The Modern Gentlemen and more. Plenty of activities for the whole family (pony rides!), food, drink, art and more. Crook County Fairgrounds. crookcountyfairgrounds.com

AUGUST 9-11

SUNRIVER ART FAIR

This year over 80 artists will showcase their fantastic works! From paintings, ceramics, photography, sculptures, textiles, mixed media and more. There will also be a big selection of live music, with tunes coming from The Harmonettes, Bittercreek Band, Two Thirds Trio and more. Village at Sunriver. sunriverartfair.com

AUGUST 10

HAULIN' ASPEN

Try your hand at a full or half trail marathon, or even the "Half As," which is a 6.5-mile course. The Haulin' Aspen is Central Oregon's only full trail marathon and is a points qualifier for the Trail Runner Magazine Trophy series. You'll run through Wanoga Sno-Park trails and take in the beautiful views and forestry around you. Post-race will include craft beer and plenty of food. 7am/full marathon, 8am/half marathon, 8:30am/half as. Wanoga Sno-Park. bendraces.com

AUGUST 10

SISTERS COUNTRY FAIR & ART SHOW

Enjoy a variety of refreshments, food, silent auctions, art show and sale, marionberry cobbler, children's games, cake walks and more! All proceeds go to local support agencies. 10am-3pm. Free.

AUGUST 10-22

SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL

A plethora of music takes over Central Oregon! From classical concerts, solo pianists, choirs, violinists and more! You'll be sure to find something you love with the variety at this summer festival. Various locations. sunrivermusic.org

AUGUST 17-18

SISTERS WILD WEST SHOW

Arts, crafts, food, live music, antiques, and a variety of western skits (shootouts, anyone?) to really get you in the cowboy mood. Welcome to the wild, wild west. Sat., 10am-5pm and Sun., 10am-4pm. Sisters. Creekside Park. Centraloregonshows.com

AUGUST 23-24

VOLCANIC BIKE & BREW

For the fifth straight year Mt. Bachelor is bringing back the Volcanic Bike & Brew Festival! New to 2019 is the Full Tilt Race & Repeat Gravity stage Racing Series, which is a fully lift-assisted race & repeat with multiple runs through every stage. Live music, vendors, bike clinics and more will be available. Mt. Bachelor West Village.

AUGUST 23-25

Submitted

Artists from all over set up shop in tents along the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District for Art in the High Desert.

ART IN THE HIGH DESERT

This showcase features over 120 nationally acclaimed artists. Art In The High Desert sets all these works along the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District. This is a great opportunity to see or buy some of the best art in the nation. Old Mill District. Artinthehighdeset.com

AUGUST 24

OCHOCO GRAVEL ROUBAIX

Race through the Ochoco National Forest featuring 80 and 45-mile loops. After the race enjoy in the after party with music, food, the beer garden and more. Prineville. ochocogravelroubaix.com

SEPTEMBER

SISTERS FOLK FESTIVAL

The annual three-day music festival and end-of-summer staple is back again for another great weekend. This year's lineup includes the likes of Bruce Cockburn, Rising Appalachia, Kuinka, The Suitcase Junket and many more! You won't want to miss it. sistersfolkfestival.org

SEPTEMBER 7

ULTIMATE SCAVENGER

A big citywide scavenger hunt! Participants will navigate through 25 various destinations, including landmarks, businesses and other lesser-known spots the city might hold. Run through as an individual or a group of up to four. First team finished will become the 2019 ultimate scavenger and win a cash prize! All ages welcome. Various locations. Early bird individual/$20, early bird group/$65. facebook.com/ultimatescavenger

SEPTEMBER 8

GREAT DUCK RACE

Pick a duck and watch it race down the Deschutes! If your duck happens to place, you'll be up for an awesome selection of prizes. Then the kids have their own opportunity in the afternoon with the free kids' race. Music, food and other activity booths throughout the park as well. Proceeds go to Central Oregon Charities. Drake Park. theduckrace.com

SEPTEMBER 18-22

BEND FAT TIRE TOUR

Sign up for single day, three day or five-day rides through Central Oregon! It's time to get out the mountain bike and do some serious riding. Central Oregon. Bendfattitretour.com

FOOD & DRINKS

BEND FARMERS MARKET

Produce, food, and goods galore. The Bend Farmers Market is a mid-week paradise to find everything you need. Located in Brooks Alley between Oregon and Franklin Streets behind the Tower Theatre. 2-6pm.

SATURDAYS THROUGH OCTOBER 26

REDMOND SATURDAY MARKETS

Veggies, fish, meat, plants, pastries, lunch, arts, crafts, music, special events and more – the Redmond Saturday Markets are filled with something for everybody. Find more about each Saturday Market online at redmondsaturdaymarket.org . 9am-3pm.

SATURDAYS THROUGH SUMMER



CENTRAL OREGON SATURDAY MARKET

Gathering of local artists, food, vendors and more. Enjoy a summer tradition that's been happening since 1974. 10am-4pm. Downtown Bend. centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com

SATURDAYS THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21

NORTHWEST CROSSING FARMERS MARKET

Local produce, meats, eggs, crafts, live music, craft beer and more! 10am-2pm. Northwest Crossing. Nwxfarmersmarket.com

THURSDAYS THROUGH SUMMER

EASTSIDE FARMERS MARKET

Fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, flowers, plants, treats and more. Whole Foods Market. 2-6pm.

WEDNESDAYS THROUGH SUMMER

SUTTLE LODGE BREWERY COOKOUTS

The Suttle Lodge will feature various breweries and cideries throughout the area with $20 dinners in the beer garden. Some guests include Wild Ride, Fort George, Goodlife and more. First come, first served. Complimentary beer tasting and guest beers available by the pint. More info online at thesuttlelodge.com

JUNE 20-30

OREGON CIDER WEEK

Celebrate cider week at McMenamins locations throughout Oregon from the tanks at Edgefield. $5.50/for a pint, $14/64 oz. growler fill. mcmenamins.com

JUNE 27

DESCHUTES BREWERY 31ST ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Live music from The Mostest, GBots & The Journeymen and Tone Ted. Deschutes will have an amazing spread of luau style eats and the official release of the Black Butte XXXI Anniversary Porter to top it all off.Deschutes Brewery Public House. No cover.

JUNE 29

CRUXAPALOOZA

Kick off the day with Crux's 5K fun run! Then partake in tasting more than 30 beers on tap and delicious food. Live music from DJ Greyboy, Chiringa, The Parnells, Soul'd Out and Jeff Ibach. 2019 marks seven years of Crux – how time flies!Crux Fermentation Project. Free.

JUNE 29 & 30

OREGON BBQ FESTIVAL

A state championship featuring delicious BBQ! 20 teams from across the Pacific Northwest will compete for your hearts and a $5,000 cash prize. Sample some amazing food, try some tasty beverages from Wild Ride Brewing and Oregon Spirit Distillers and enjoy more grub from Logan's Market. Noon-6pm both days. American Legion Park, Redmond. oregonbbq.com

AUGUST 15-17

BEND BREWFEST

A selection of over 200 craft beers is really all that needs to be said about this annual event. There will also be an awesome selection of food trucks to help keep you satisfied as well. Find more info about the event and what beers will be ready for sampling at bendbrewfest.com

AUGUST 30 & 31

Brian Becker

Revelers enjoy beer and whiskey tastes at the Little Woody Barrel Aged Beer, Cider & Whiskey Festival.

LITTLE WOODY

Celebrate small-batch beers, ciders, whiskeys and more! Sample a variety of tasty drinks from all over the region. Gnome outfits are encouraged! Go all out and become your very own Little Woody gnome. Plus, live music from The Jess Ryan Band, Friends From Home, Long Tall Eddy and the Allan Byer Project. Fri., 5-10pm, Sat., noon-10pm. Deschutes Historical Museum. thelittlewoody.com

AUGUST 31



SUNRIVER HALF MARATHON FOR A CAUSE

Partake in a 5K, 10K or half marathon in the beautiful surroundings of Sunriver. Prize money will be awarded to the top three male and female athletes. facebook.com/sunrivermarathon

FILM & THEATRE

SHE LOVES ME

This play is centered around two 1930s European perfumery clerks who tend to bicker more than a little bit. After responding to a lonely hearts ad in a newspaper, the duo begins to exchange these love letters without knowing who they are really talking to. There are plenty of twists along the way – and honestly, there's nothing quite like a good rom-com to set the summer mood. Thu-Sat 7:30pm, Sundays 2pm. Cascades Theatrical Company. cascadestheatrical.org

THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER

10 BARREL MOVIE ON THE PATIO

At 10 Barrel's Westside pub, they'll showcase a collection of cult classics all summer long—along with other themed activities, food and more.uly 9 – Heavyweights August 6 – The Karate Kid September 10 – Dumb and Dumber

JUNE 23

SAVING THE DARK

Worthy Brewing and the International Dark Sky Association are bringing "Saving The Dark" to Bend. "Saving The Dark" is a documentary about protecting our night skies for generations to come. 7-8pm. Worthy Brewing. Free.

JUNE 26

PHOENIX, OREGON

Directed by Gary Lundgren, "Phoenix, Oregon" depicts the tale of Bobby and Carlos – two friends who quit their jobs and open up a combo pizza parlor-bowling alley in small-town Oregon. It's a light-drama that focuses on the small-town movement through life, friendship and trying to stay positive through down times. Volcanic Theatre Pub hosts. bendticket.com

TUESDAYS JULY 2-23

TUESDAYS IN SPACE

Spend Tuesdays this summer at the Tower Theatre with Tuesdays In Space – a series of space-themed movies. Tasty concessions and tours of the theater available following the movies. 7/2 – ET 7/9 – Muppets From Space 7/16 – Rogue One 7/23 – Wall-E

AUGUST 23 & 24

Lay It Out Events

Performers put on a fun show during Theater in the Park at Drake Park.

THEATER IN THE PARK: LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Two nights of dinner and a show right around the Deschutes River and Mirror Pond. The musical centers around the story of Georges, owner of a nightclub that features a top-tier drag show – one that George's partner Albin stars in. A big test in the relationship comes as they have to meet their son's future in-laws, who happen to be ultra-conservative politicians. This multi-Tony winning play is sure to be a blast on a hot summer night. Dinner optional. Drake Park. theaterbend.com

FREE MUSIC

MUNCH & MUSIC



Located in Drake Park, Munch & Music has been bringing free music together for 29 years. There will be food from a variety of vendors, a special kids' zone, local artisans, beer, spirits and more. July 11 Petty Thievery July 18 Brett Dennen July 25 Ozomatli August 1 The Original Wailers August 8 Supersuckers August 15 Cash'd Out

ON TAP

The Eastside food truck haven will host a variety of music throughout the summer. Check back to the Source calendar to find the dates or online at ontapbend.com to learn about the acts coming through.

THE BROWN OWL

Located in the Box Factory, the Brown Owl brings in a variety of styles from Central Oregon's local scene. Keep tabs on the Source's calendar to find out more information or on The Brown Owl's Facebook page. Head on down and you might see some of your favorites!

LOGE ENTRADA

Suttle Lodge

Music lovers take in an intimate lakeside evening performance at the scenic Suttle Lodge.

Throughout the summer on Saturday nights LOGE is hosting a variety of musicians for their free, family-friendly concert series! Food and drink is available for purchase—and if the weather happens to not cooperate, they can always move the show inside. June 22 – Coach Phillips June 29 – Alex Winters July 6- Mascaras, Cosmonautical, Ryan Barber & the Riches July 13 – Emma Lee Toyoda July 20 – Shady GroOove July 27 – Chris King & the Gutterballs August 31 – Green Mountain Guild

THE SUTTLE LODGE

The Suttle Lodge is hosting an awesome lineup this summer for its Big Lawn Music series. These are all-ages shows and dog friendly (must be leashed). If the weather gets too bad the shows will be moved inside. No outside food or beverage is allowed, but the Boathouse and bar in the lodge offers up yummy sustenance for your pleasure. June 21 – Jacob Miller w/ Joshua Thomas June 28 – My Evergreen Soul + Tay and the Janglahdahs July 5 – Summer Cannibals July 12 – Low Bar Chorale July 19 – Loch Lomond w/ Brandon De La Cruz July 26 – Jenny Don't and the Spurs August 2 – Austin Miller + Kelli Schaefer August 9 – Bear Clouds + Lighters As Guns August 16 – Alela Diane August 23 – Cosmic Evolution August 30 – Alex Crowson w/ Jeffrey Silverstein