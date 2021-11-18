Summer Music 2021: Our recap of live music in Bend and beyond ▶ [with video]
Ah, memories. Catch some snippets of shows we went to in 2021
The summer of 2021 brought lots of live music back to venues in Bend and the rest of Central Oregon—and the Source Weekly team was happy to be part of it.
In this video, we assemble all the snippets and great moments of music our team caught throughout the summer and fall, including lots of shows at the Les Schwab (now Hayden Homes) Amphitheater, Sisters Folk Fest, Volcanic Theatre Pub and so much more.