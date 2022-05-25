 Summer Outdoors & Activities Guide | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 25, 2022 News » Local News

Summer Outdoors & Activities Guide 

Central Oregon’s world-class outdoor playground is on full display this summer. These are the outdoor and active events to plan your days around.

By


click to enlarge SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly
click to enlarge SOURCE WEEKLY
  • Source Weekly

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Conservation Controversy

    Conservation Controversy

    Local irrigation districts have a plan to conserve water in the Deschutes River and protect endangered species, but environmental groups say it isn't enough
    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    The Christmas Tree That Almost Killed Us

    A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by Deschutes County Search and Rescue
    • By Lisa Sipe
    • Dec 23, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Exhibition Opening Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee

Staff Pick
Exhibition Opening Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee - High Desert Museum

Sat., May 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly May 26, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation