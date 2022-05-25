Summer Outdoors & Activities Guide
Central Oregon’s world-class outdoor playground is on full display this summer. These are the outdoor and active events to plan your days around.
By Chris Williams
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Readers also liked…
-
Local irrigation districts have a plan to conserve water in the Deschutes River and protect endangered species, but environmental groups say it isn't enough
- By Laurel Brauns
-
Nov 4, 2020
-
A local couple reflects on what went wrong after getting a ride out of the wilderness by
Deschutes County Search and Rescue
- By Lisa Sipe
-
Dec 23, 2020