 Summer Wine Dinner with Kindred Creative Kitchen
June 30, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Summer Wine Dinner with Kindred Creative Kitchen 

Learn how to craft a three-course dinner paired with wines for each course

Celebrate the bounty and beauty of summer with Kindred Creative Kitchen's Summer Wine Dinner, happening this week in Bend. Learn how to craft a three-course dinner paired with wines for each course. The event happens from 5:30 to 9pm and participants need to register at least 24 hours in advance. Kindred Creative Kitchen has a full summer of culinary classes planned; next up is an adult cooking class on July 9 that walks participants through making a multiple-course meal paired with wines, followed by a class on making pho July 23. KCK also offers youth cooking classes covering various topics.

12634122 / PIXABAY
  • 12634122 / Pixabay

Summer Wine Dinner
Fri., July 2. 5:30-9pm
Kindred Creative Kitchen
2525 NE Twin Knolls Dr., Bend
thekindredcreativekitchen.com
$95


Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
