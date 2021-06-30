Summer Wine Dinner with Kindred Creative Kitchen 

Celebrate the bounty and beauty of summer with Kindred Creative Kitchen's Summer Wine Dinner, happening this week in Bend. Learn how to craft a three-course dinner paired with wines for each course. The event happens from 5:30 to 9pm and participants need to register at least 24 hours in advance. Kindred Creative Kitchen has a full summer of culinary classes planned; next up is an adult cooking class on July 9 that walks participants through making a multiple-course meal paired with wines, followed by a class on making pho July 23. KCK also offers youth cooking classes covering various topics.

12634122 / Pixabay

Summer Wine Dinner

Fri., July 2. 5:30-9pm

Kindred Creative Kitchen

2525 NE Twin Knolls Dr., Bend

thekindredcreativekitchen.com

$95