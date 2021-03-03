 Sunriver Resort's Getaway Giveaway is still going strong. | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 03, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Sunriver Resort's Getaway Giveaway is still going strong. 

Plus a cosmic experience awaits visitors at the Sunriver Nature Center

Know somebody who went above and beyond during a crisis in the last year? Sunriver Resort's "For the Love" campaign, is looking for community heroes who deserve a well-earned break. The campaign aims to gift a getaway experience for those nominated as heroes by the community. The relaxing two-night stay is the perfect way to say thank you to those who left their mark this past year. It's an ideal location to recuperate after a tough year, with plenty of outdoor activities and good eats. The resort has already announced several winners in past weeks, but the campaign is going strong for another six weeks, so get your nominations in now!

Nominate your hero and give them a getaway at Sunriver Resort, filled with activities, stunning views and plenty of luxurious amenities.
  • Courtesy Sunriver Resort
  • Nominate your hero and give them a getaway at Sunriver Resort, filled with activities, stunning views and plenty of luxurious amenities.

After you are done nominating your hero, head out to Sunriver Nature Center for your chance to get up close with the stars. The Nature Center and Observatory are now open for limited group activities and experiences. Book an exclusive star party to get private access to the observatory with experienced staff astronomers to guide you through all the night sky has to offer. If you don't have a group, you can still reserve tickets for limited group or solo observatory visits.

Sunriver Nature Center Star Parties & Observatory Visits
Dates available through mid-March
Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory
57245 River Rd, Sunriver OR
snco.org/experiences/
$20-$270

Sunriver Resort Giveaway Info
Winners announced through April 21


During your visit, catch a glimpse of the solar systems and stars above us at the Sunriver Nature Center's Starport.
  • Courtesy Sunriver Nature Center\
  • During your visit, catch a glimpse of the solar systems and stars above us at the Sunriver Nature Center’s Starport.

The Source Weekly

