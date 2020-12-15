Superintendent Search Down to Two Candidates 

T
wo candidates for the position of superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools are participating in a community forum on Wed., Dec. 16, introducing themselves to the public as they vie for the top spot in the district.
-
Darris Hurst
-
Bend-La Pine Schools' district headquarters, located in the former Bend High School building in downtown Bend.
The BLPS Board of Directors announced the names of the finalists Dec. 14. They include Dr. Kristina Bellamy, who currently serves as Director of K-12 Teaching and Learning at the Anchorage School District in Alaska, and Dr. Steven Cook, who is Superintendent at the Coeur d’Alene School District in Idaho.
BLPS’ community forum will be streamed on the district’s Vimeo
and Facebook
pages starting at 5 pm on Dec. 16. More information on the two candidates is available at the district's Superintendent Search
page.