 Superintendent Search Down to Two Candidates | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 15, 2020 News » Local News

Superintendent Search Down to Two Candidates 

District leaders from Anchorage, Coeur d'Alene vie for top spot in Bend-La Pine Schools district

By
Two candidates for the position of superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools are participating in a community forum on Wed., Dec. 16, introducing themselves to the public as they vie for the top spot in the district.

Bend-La Pine Schools' district headquarters, located in the former Bend High School building in downtown Bend. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • Bend-La Pine Schools' district headquarters, located in the former Bend High School building in downtown Bend.

The BLPS Board of Directors announced the names of the finalists Dec. 14. They include Dr. Kristina Bellamy, who currently serves as Director of K-12 Teaching and Learning at the Anchorage School District in Alaska, and Dr. Steven Cook, who is Superintendent at the Coeur d’Alene School District in Idaho.

BLPS’ community forum will be streamed on the district’s Vimeo and Facebook pages starting at 5 pm on Dec. 16. More information on the two candidates is available at the district's Superintendent Search page. 

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020 Takeout: A Central Oregon Guide to Pickup and Delivery
2020 Gift Guide: Comfort & Joy
Meet Lupine
Digital Foot Traffic
May the Source Be With You
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy "A Celtic Family Christmas"

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy "A Celtic Family Christmas"

Thu., Dec. 17, 7-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

What's Your Favorite Winter Soup?

What's Your Favorite Winter Soup?

Vote for your favorite soup of the season! The souper winner of this survey may get a special feature in our next issue and the chance to be reimagined in a special recipe from the Source Weekly staff.

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Listen: Anthony Broadman on Getting Kids Back in the Classroom 🎧

    • by Laurel Brauns, and Aaron Switzer
    • Dec 11, 2020
    Bend City Councilor-Elect Anthony Broadman is part of a bipartisan group in Bend putting pressure on Gov. Kate Brown to support in-person classes regardless of COVID statistics More »

  • Local News »

    Source Weekly Update - Dec 10

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Dec 10, 2020
    When will the vaccine hit Deschutes County? And how do we get out of the "extreme" risk category? This and more in this week's Source Weekly Update podcast More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • By Escrito por Ashley Moreno, Traducido por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Dec 9, 2020
    A finales de este mes, las Autoridades de Salud de Oregon esperan administrar la vacuna contra COVID-19 a las personas consideradas de alto riesgo. More »
  • More »

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 9-January13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation