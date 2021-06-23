 Support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act | Editorial | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 23, 2021 Opinion » Editorial

Support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act 

The traditional advertising business models has made it far more difficult for local news outlets to provide the depth of coverage that you deserve

If you're reading this sentence, it's probably because you value local news. So you may be surprised to hear that local news is collapsing around the country. The number of journalists has dropped 60% since 2000, and thousands of communities have either no newspaper or ghost newspapers that provide barely any local coverage.

We at the Source Weekly are trying to fill these gaps. But the collapse of the traditional advertising business models has made it far more difficult for local news outlets to provide the depth of coverage that you deserve.

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

Less local news coverage of course means less important information for you about matters in this community—schools, clean water, housing and homelessness and natural resources conservation, to name just a few.

And it's more than that. Local news helps us know each other, and fights against polarization and conspiracy theories. It's essential for communities to stick together and solve their own problems.

We in the press really don't like taking money from the government. How can we hold politicians accountable if they're giving us money? tweet this

If this were a normal industry, we'd have advocated for government intervention a long time ago. But we in the press really don't like taking money from the government. How can we hold politicians accountable if they're giving us money?

Fortunately, some members of Congress have come with an extremely clever solution—a series of tax credits that amplifies the power of consumers and businesses. One provision would provide a tax credit to you, the consumer, to purchase a subscription to a local newspaper or make a donation to a nonprofit news organization. A second provision would give a payroll tax credit to news organizations if they maintain or grow the number of journalists. And the third provision would provide a $5,000 tax credit to small businesses here in Oregon to advertise with local news.

We still need to earn your support. But at least it will increase your buying power if you decide that we're worthy of your help.

This proposal could be a huge help to us—and therefore to the quality of the news. Democracy needs this help. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act would address the catastrophic collapse of local news, in a way that will build a better local news system for the future. 

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR3) of the House Ways and Means Committee, and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), chair of the Senate Finance Committee, need to hear your voices in support of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. We encourage you to write them in support of this important bill that benefits us all.

The Source Weekly is a member of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, an association that is a member of the Rebuild Local News Coalition, which supports this bill.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Where's That Weed Money?
Letters to the Editor 6/24/21
Parking Pains
Noticias en Español
The Third Act
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Editorial »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Freddy & Francine + Sierra Ferrell

Staff Pick
Freddy & Francine + Sierra Ferrell - Sisters Art Works

Fri., June 25, 7-10 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Editorial

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 23-30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation