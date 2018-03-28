Search
March 28, 2018 News » Local News

Laird Superfoods 

Surfer and fitness guru makes awesome food

By
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

For the last 20 years, Laird Hamilton has been perfecting his private recipe to optimize coffee. About two years ago, he and Paul Hodge got together to come up with Sisters-based Laird Superfood, to give back to the community by building a dynamic business in Central Oregon, said Luan Pham, the company's chief revenue and marking officer.

"Central Oregon's active lifestyle perfectly matches Laird Superfood's brand ethos of optimal performance [and] healthy living," Pham said.

About running a biz in Central Oregon: "Many of our business channels—grocery, resort, restaurant, cafe, gyms, big box—are found in Sisters and Bend," Pham said. "This allows us to learn complex business categories on our home turf. These learnings have helped us tremendously when [we] scale our reach beyond Oregon."

On the flip side: Extreme weather limits shipping, and the lack of an international airport creates a minimum of two flights to key markets, Pham said.

Pham said Laird Superfood operates under the axiom, "to grow our business locally then conquer globally."

lairdsuperfood.com


