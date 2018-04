click to enlarge Wikimedia

Specialty cocktails can set off a meal.

Get a taste of The Suttle Lodge without leaving Bend. Chef Jacob Rodriguez is collaborating with Jackson's Corner Executive Chef Parker Vaughn for one night in April. Expect classics from each restaurant as well as a few unexpected treats and specialty cocktails from the Suttle Lodge's Skip Bar. To entertain you while you eat, The Builders and the Butchers' front man, Ryan Solee, will perform a solo show at 6pm. No reservations—simply walk in and dine.

Takeover Night at Jackson's Corner East

Fri., April 20, 4pm to close

1500 NE Cushing Dr., Bend

thesuttlelodge.com/happenings