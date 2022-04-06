 Taj Palace Moves to Hwy. 97 | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 06, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Taj Palace Moves to Hwy. 97 

By

Fans of Taj Palace's classic Indian buffet had to suffer through two full years of having it off the table—but now, the buffet is back, and in a new location. Taj Palace opened in its new space on Hwy. 97 in March, in the former Red Dragon restaurant location. It and downtown neighbor Wall Street Bar and Grill were forced to move after a lease dispute earlier this year, KTVZ reported.

click to enlarge COURTESY TAJ PALACE
  • Courtesy Taj Palace

Taj Palace serves its Indian buffet from 11am to 2:30pm Wednesday through Monday, with dinner from 5:30 to 8:30pm. Both the new Taj Palace and Wall Street Bar are now located at 61247 S. Hwy 97 in Bend.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
  • The Source Weekly

