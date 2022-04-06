Taj Palace Moves to Hwy. 97 

Fans of Taj Palace's classic Indian buffet had to suffer through two full years of having it off the table—but now, the buffet is back, and in a new location. Taj Palace opened in its new space on Hwy. 97 in March, in the former Red Dragon restaurant location. It and downtown neighbor Wall Street Bar and Grill were forced to move after a lease dispute earlier this year, KTVZ reported.



click to enlarge Courtesy Taj Palace

Taj Palace serves its Indian buffet from 11am to 2:30pm Wednesday through Monday, with dinner from 5:30 to 8:30pm. Both the new Taj Palace and Wall Street Bar are now located at 61247 S. Hwy 97 in Bend.