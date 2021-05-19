 Take a Hike with the Deschutes Land Trust | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 19, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Take a Hike with the Deschutes Land Trust 

The local land preservation team's outdoor events are back on the schedule

By

The Deschutes Land Trust has a packed calendar for the summer season. From simple wildflower hikes to osteology and outdoor yoga, there's lots to enjoy among the beauty of Central Oregon this spring. After putting many of its hikes and walks on hold through late May, it's exciting to see a wide variety of events scheduled throughout June. Many of the group activities are limited and some small hikes are already sold out—so don't wait to sign up if you see something that catches your eye.

Get out and explore your Land Trust &#10;Community Preserves! - RANE JOHNSON
  • Rane Johnson
  • Get out and explore your Land Trust Community Preserves!

The Deschutes Land Trust's work focuses on ensuring the land and waters in Central Oregon flourish and thrive alongside the local communities. The Land Trust currently cares for over 17,000 acres of land in the region, which gives locals and visitors plenty of room to roam. The guided hikes are perfect for first time wanderers or those looking to improve their wildlife identification skills. Join in on the group mountain bike rides for a fun day on wheels. There are also classes just for kids, forest bathing outings and sketching classes where participants can learn to capture the beauty of nature. For those who want to have some nature brought to them, there are still a few virtual classes on the calendar.

Deschutes Land Trust Hikes & Events

Butterfly Walk
Metolius Preserve
June 5, 11am – 12:30pm

Plein Air Watercolor Painting
Indian Ford Meadow Preserve
June 17, 9am-Noon

American Sign Language on the Trail
Virtual
June 9, 2:30-3:30pm

For more events and hikes visit Deschuteslandtrust.org/hikes-events


About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
