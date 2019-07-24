Take a Lick at Adding to the New Oregon Ice Cream Trail 

Many have heard of the Bend Ale Trail and similar "trails" throughout the state. Now get ready for one focused on ice cream. The Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council is building a new Oregon Ice Cream Trail, featuring some of the most iconic (and delicious) ice cream spots in the state. Right now, the trail features 10 spots around the state—but the Council is inviting people to nominate more.

click image m01229 / Flickr

Central Oregon locations include Goody's in Sunriver and Sno Cap in Sisters. Other noteworthy Oregon locations include Salt & Straw in Portland and the Tillamook Cheese Factory Visitor's Center in Tillamook.

Through the end of July, people can nominate other locations by voting and commenting at odncouncil.org, or by adding the #OregonIceCreamTrail hashtag to social media posts.