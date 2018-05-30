Take Your Taste Buds on a Peruvian Adventure 

click to enlarge
aste the flavors of Peru for one night only at Foxtail Bakeshop and Kitchen with visiting Chef Francesca Begazo of Inka Mamas
and Brasa in Costa Mesa, Calif. Begazo will lead the Peruvian journey, while Foxtail owner and Pastry Chef Nickol Hayden-Cady will offer Peruvian-inspired desserts. The menu includes the most famous Incan cocktail, the pisco sour. No reservations required to attend; it's first-come first-serve.
The Taste of The Incas Pop Up
Sat., June 23. 5:30-8pm Foxtail Bakeshop & Kitchen
555 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
foxtailbakeshop.com
541-213-2275