Take Your Taste Buds on a Peruvian Adventure 

click to enlarge Maxpexel.net

T

The Taste of The Incas Pop Up

Sat., June 23. 5:30-8pm Foxtail Bakeshop & Kitchen

555 NW Arizona Ave., Bend

foxtailbakeshop.com

541-213-2275

aste the flavors of Peru for one night only at Foxtail Bakeshop and Kitchen with visiting Chef Francesca Begazo of Inka Mamas and Brasa in Costa Mesa, Calif. Begazo will lead the Peruvian journey, while Foxtail owner and Pastry Chef Nickol Hayden-Cady will offer Peruvian-inspired desserts. The menu includes the most famous Incan cocktail, the pisco sour. No reservations required to attend; it's first-come first-serve.