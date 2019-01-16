Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 16, 2019 Culture » Take Me Home

Talks of Recession Surfacing with Government Shutdown 

Worries expressed about housing market

By

This past week, numerous headlines have emerged about prolonged government shutdowns leading to a recession. With the 2008 recession still fresh in everyone's mind, the word "recession" makes people think of another housing recession. While some prominent economists have talked about an economic recession, housing has not been a concern because strict lending regulations were put in place to prevent the same situation.

CANSTOCKPHOTO.COM

Most industry writers feel that because we have high demand for housing, things could slow down a bit, but the high demand and inventory shortages will continue to make prices go up. A study of home price behavior during the last five economic recessions showed that home prices declined in 1990 and 2008. The decline in 1990 was less than 1 percent and during the other three recessions in 1980, 1981-82, and 2001, home prices actually went up.

While affordability continues to be an issue, overall, the market appears stable—and based on recent historical data on recessions, it's likely that our next recession may have only a minimal effect, if any, on housing price declines. At the time of this writing, Freddie Mac reported our mortgage rates were at the lowest rate in nine months at 4.45 percent, despite the rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve—so there definitely is good news countering the fears of bad news.


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 16-23, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Nick Nayne, Principal Broker

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation