July 03, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Taps & Food Carts for Bunk+Brew 

By

The Bunk+Brew hostel, an affordable lodging option housed in the Historic Lucas House in downtown Bend, is expanding. In addition to building an outdoor bath house (complete with sauna), co-owners J. Charles Griggs and Frankie Maduzia are also in the process of applying for permits to allow food carts on the property—and are already greenlighted to add a beer garden.

The owners are in talks with a handful of local food trucks interested in setting up shop at the hostel, but nothing's in writing just yet. The plan is to launch with two food carts by mid-July, and if they're successful, use the remainder of the newly acquired lot next door to expand into a full-blown food cart pod.

Bunk+Brew
42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
458-202-1090
Bunkandbrew.com

