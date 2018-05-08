TEDxBend 2018 now streaming 

TEDxBend 2018 was held at Bend High School on March 31.
Back in March, TEDxBend hosted a number of idea innovators from various fields, along with a few musicians, at Bend High School for a full day of inspirational talks and performances.
Each speaker had 18 minutes to explain their idea and leave the crowd with an action item to take home to help make the idea a reality. Talks ranged from educating the public on the role public interest lobbyists play in local government, using new tech to better humanity, the acceptance and welcoming of grief to using tourism to protect indigenous communities and the environment.