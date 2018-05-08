Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 08, 2018 Screen » TV, Streaming & Podcasts

TEDxBend 2018 now streaming 

Miss Bend's locally organized TED talks in March? Watch online

By
click to enlarge TEDxBend 2018 was held at Bend High School on March 31. - KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara
  • TEDxBend 2018 was held at Bend High School on March 31.
Back in March, TEDxBend hosted a number of idea innovators from various fields, along with a few musicians, at Bend High School for a full day of inspirational talks and performances.

Each speaker had 18 minutes to explain their idea and leave the crowd with an action item to take home to help make the idea a reality. Talks ranged from educating the public on the role public interest lobbyists play in local government, using new tech to better humanity, the acceptance and welcoming of grief to using tourism to protect indigenous communities and the environment.

The talks are now available for streaming on tedxbend.com.

Here are a few of my personal favorites from the event:
Erik Kancler | Making Politics Great Again
kanclerconsulting.com

Bend Camerata | Central Oregon's Premier Vocal Chamber Ensemble
bendcamerata.org

Katherine Center | Why We Need To Teach Boys To Read Stories About Girls
katherinecenter.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More TV, Streaming & Podcasts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 2- 9, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in TV, Streaming & Podcasts

More by Keely Damara

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation