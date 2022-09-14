 Teen Shot at a Party West of Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 14, 2022 News » Local News

Teen Shot at a Party West of Bend 

Two injured after a suspect pulled a gun at a party off a forest service road

By

A 17-year-old shot one person and injured another who wrestled his gun away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. DSCO is charging the suspect with attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, menacing, theft, unlawful entry into a vehicle and altering a firearm's ID.

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. CHARLES HOSPITAL
  • Courtesy St. Charles Hospital

DCSO dispatched deputies to an area on NW Skyliners Road near Forest Service Road 4606 to respond to reports of a gunshot wound, finding a 17-year-old with a non-fatal gunshot wound. Bend Police Department and Oregon State Police also sent officers to the area to assist DCSO. During the investigation, deputies learned the shooting happened after a fight broke out at a party in the woods, where the suspect had a gun.

"During the fight the gun went off striking the 17-year-old male," DCSO said in a press release.

Bend Fire transported the victim to St. Charles Medical Center, where DCSO detectives later contacted him. While there, an 18-year-old second victim arrived with minor injuries he sustained while wrestling the gun away from the suspect. He turned over the suspect's gun to detectives, got his wounds treated and was released.

Det. Sgt. Troy Gotchy told KTVZ they currently estimate there were about 100 people at the party, but most had dispersed once deputies arrived. On Thursday, Sept. 8 deputies report locating and taking the suspect into custody without incident and executing a search warrant on his home in Bend. The suspect is lodged at the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center.

DCSO is still investigating the attack and is asking the public to send any videos of the incident to contact their office at 541-693-6911.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Total Real Estate Group to Celebrate the Grand Opening of their NW Crossing Office

Total Real Estate Group to Celebrate the Grand Opening of their NW Crossing Office - Clearwater Crossing Building

Thu., Sept. 15, 4-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

  • Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres

    Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres

    Oregon's second-largest fire quadrupled in size over the past week
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Sep 14, 2022
  • Teen Mom: Family ReUnionizing

    Teen Mom: Family ReUnionizing

    The crew of a popular reality show started striking outside of Tetherow resort over a lack of benefits, safety concerns and a poor working environment
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Sep 14, 2022
  • Well To Do

    Well To Do

    As groundwater supply shrinks, Deschutes County is offering $2,000 to people who've had to repair or replace wells
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Sep 7, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly September 15, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation