Testing, 1-2-3-4 

All U.S. households could order four home COVID-19 tests straight from the U.S. Postal Service at Special.USPS.com starting January 18. The Biden administration ordered a billion tests to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, along with expanding free testing programs and attracting more pharmacies to participate in the federal pharmacy free testing program. People who order tests online can expect to receive them in seven to 12 days. This comes after the Biden administration required insurers to cover at-home COVID tests.

It's recommended to test for COVID if someone is experiencing symptoms, if they've come into contact with someone who tested positive or are gathering indoors with people who have comorbidities or are unvaccinated. In Deschutes County people can also get tested for free at St. Charles Health Center, at either the Bend or Redmond campus of Central Oregon Community College and several pharmacies and health centers.