January 19, 2022 News » Local News

Testing, 1-2-3-4 

The Biden Administration's kicks off program to send home tests to anyone who asks

By

All U.S. households could order four home COVID-19 tests straight from the U.S. Postal Service at Special.USPS.com starting January 18. The Biden administration ordered a billion tests to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, along with expanding free testing programs and attracting more pharmacies to participate in the federal pharmacy free testing program. People who order tests online can expect to receive them in seven to 12 days. This comes after the Biden administration required insurers to cover at-home COVID tests.

It's recommended to test for COVID if someone is experiencing symptoms, if they've come into contact with someone who tested positive or are gathering indoors with people who have comorbidities or are unvaccinated. In Deschutes County people can also get tested for free at St. Charles Health Center, at either the Bend or Redmond campus of Central Oregon Community College and several pharmacies and health centers.

Do try this at home. U.S. households can now order four COVID test kits for home use online. - COURTESY OF NAVY MEDICINE VIA FLICKR
  • Courtesy of Navy Medicine via Flickr
  • Do try this at home. U.S. households can now order four COVID test kits for home use online.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he's either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
