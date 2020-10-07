Teton Gravity Research adds second film screening 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
The action sports media company, Teton Gravity Research, is marking its 25th anniversary this year—and with that, it's putting out a new film. "Make Believe" already screened once during a sold-out show at the Tower Theatre Oct. 3, but those who missed it have another chance Oct. 9.
The film celebrates the athletes who have "committed to a long relationship with the outdoors, the ones who have fallen deeply in love with the mountain life, the people who have chosen to live their lives in a particular way, from inception to reality, the ones who choose to make and believe in their dreams," according to the film's promoters. Among those featured in the film is Oregon freeskier Sammy Carlson.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here