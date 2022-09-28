Thai Street Food Popup at Boss Rambler 

The Pranom popup is a Thai food operation that doesn't just pop up in one region, or even just one state—but moves around wherever "The Noodle Man" wants to go. This week, Pranom Chef Dream Kasestatad will bring his flavors to Bend. Boss Rambler Beer Club hosts the Pranom popup Sept. 28 and 29, starting at 5pm each night until the food sells out. A meat and vegan option is available each night.

Kasestatad is based in Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles and has been featured in publications including LA Weekly and Eater. According to the Pranom Pop-up website, "Dream Kasestatad began his culinary journey with just a bicycle, making Pad Thai from his apartment and delivering it to his friends, neighborhood bars, and businesses in Los Angeles. Word quickly spread and he soon began hosting Thai street food pop-ups all over the city as Pranom Pop-Up."

click to enlarge Courtesy Boss Rambler Beer Club

Pranom Popup at Boss Rambler Beer Club

